See Kate Mulgrew and Francesca Faridany in The Half-Life of Marie Curie Off-Broadway

toggle menu
toggle search form
Production Photos   See Kate Mulgrew and Francesca Faridany in The Half-Life of Marie Curie Off-Broadway
By Nathan Skethway
Nov 14, 2019
Buy Tickets to The Half-Life of Marie Curie
 
The Audible-commissioned world premiere from playwright Lauren Gunderson opens November 19 at the Minetta Lane Theatre.
The Half-Life of Marie Curie_Audible_Minetta Lane_Off-Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Francesca Faridany and Kate Mulgrew Joan Marcus

Performances began November 12 at the Minetta Lane Theatre for Audible's world premiere of The Half-Life of Marie Curie by Lauren Gunderson. Obie Award winner Kate Mulgrew (Orange Is the New Black) and Francesca Faridany (The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time) co-star as Hertha Ayrton and Marie Curie, respectively.

Directed by Gaye Taylor Upchurch, The Half-Life of Marie Curie follows Curie during the summer of 1912 when news of her secret affair threatens to overshadow her second Nobel Prize win. Heartbroken, she leaves France to stay with Ayrton at her home on the British seaside and together they confront the scandal that could end Curie’s career—and drastically alter her life.

READ: How Audible Is Disrupting the Theatre Space—For Good

The Half-Life of Marie Curie is the latest Audible commission to arrive at the Minetta Lane as part of the company’s venture into theatre. As with previous Audible productions at the Minetta Lane, Audible will record and release The Half-Life of Marie Curie as an audio play.

The creative team includes scenic designer Rachel Hauck, costume designer Sarah Laux, lighting designer Amith Chandrashaker, and sound designer Darron L. West.

Flip through photos from the production below:

Production Photos: The Half-Life of Marie Curie

Production Photos: The Half-Life of Marie Curie

8 PHOTOS
The Half-Life of Marie Curie_Audible_Minetta Lane_Off-Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Kate Mulgrew Joan Marcus
The Half-Life of Marie Curie_Audible_Minetta Lane_Off-Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Francesca Faridany Joan Marcus
The Half-Life of Marie Curie_Audible_Minetta Lane_Off-Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Francesca Faridany and Kate Mulgrew Joan Marcus
The Half-Life of Marie Curie_Audible_Minetta Lane_Off-Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Francesca Faridany Joan Marcus
The Half-Life of Marie Curie_Audible_Minetta Lane_Off-Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Francesca Faridany Joan Marcus
The Half-Life of Marie Curie_Audible_Minetta Lane_Off-Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Francesca Faridany and Kate Mulgrew Joan Marcus
The Half-Life of Marie Curie_Audible_Minetta Lane_Off-Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Kate Mulgrew and Francesca Faridany Joan Marcus
The Half-Life of Marie Curie_Audible_Minetta Lane_Off-Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Kate Mulgrew and Francesca Faridany Joan Marcus
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!