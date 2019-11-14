See Kate Mulgrew and Francesca Faridany in The Half-Life of Marie Curie Off-Broadway

The Audible-commissioned world premiere from playwright Lauren Gunderson opens November 19 at the Minetta Lane Theatre.

Performances began November 12 at the Minetta Lane Theatre for Audible's world premiere of The Half-Life of Marie Curie by Lauren Gunderson. Obie Award winner Kate Mulgrew (Orange Is the New Black) and Francesca Faridany (The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time) co-star as Hertha Ayrton and Marie Curie, respectively.

Directed by Gaye Taylor Upchurch, The Half-Life of Marie Curie follows Curie during the summer of 1912 when news of her secret affair threatens to overshadow her second Nobel Prize win. Heartbroken, she leaves France to stay with Ayrton at her home on the British seaside and together they confront the scandal that could end Curie’s career—and drastically alter her life.

The Half-Life of Marie Curie is the latest Audible commission to arrive at the Minetta Lane as part of the company’s venture into theatre. As with previous Audible productions at the Minetta Lane, Audible will record and release The Half-Life of Marie Curie as an audio play.

The creative team includes scenic designer Rachel Hauck, costume designer Sarah Laux, lighting designer Amith Chandrashaker, and sound designer Darron L. West.

Flip through photos from the production below:

