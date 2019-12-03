See Laura Osnes, Jeremy Jordan, and More at Broadway Screening of New Netflix Series Soundtrack

The series from Smash producer Joshua Safran will debut December 18 on the streaming platform.

Netflix held a special screening of its new series Soundtrack for the NYC/Broadway community on December 2, featuring appearances from Laura Osnes, Jeremy Jordan, Andy Mientus, Wesley Taylor, Andy Karl, Orfeh, and more. The musical series, created by Smash producer Joshua Safran, is set to debut on the streaming platform December 18. Soundtrack follows the intersection of love, loss and transformative luck as two struggling artists experience life at full volume in Los Angeles. The series, which stars Camille Hernandez, Jahmil French, Jenna Dewan, Campbell Scott, and Madeleine Stowe, will feature the music of Amy Winehouse, Etta James, Bruno Mars, The Weeknd and more. Flip through photos from the screening below:

