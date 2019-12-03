See Laura Osnes, Jeremy Jordan, and More at Broadway Screening of New Netflix Series Soundtrack

Photos   See Laura Osnes, Jeremy Jordan, and More at Broadway Screening of New Netflix Series Soundtrack
By Nathan Skethway
Dec 03, 2019
 
The series from Smash producer Joshua Safran will debut December 18 on the streaming platform.

Tricia Baron

Netflix held a special screening of its new series Soundtrack for the NYC/Broadway community on December 2, featuring appearances from Laura Osnes, Jeremy Jordan, Andy Mientus, Wesley Taylor, Andy Karl, Orfeh, and more. The musical series, created by Smash producer Joshua Safran, is set to debut on the streaming platform December 18.

Soundtrack follows the intersection of love, loss and transformative luck as two struggling artists experience life at full volume in Los Angeles. The series, which stars Camille Hernandez, Jahmil French, Jenna Dewan, Campbell Scott, and Madeleine Stowe, will feature the music of Amy Winehouse, Etta James, Bruno Mars, The Weeknd and more.

Flip through photos from the screening below:

23 PHOTOS

Rightor Doyle Tricia Baron

Grace Gummer Tricia Baron

Joshua Safran Tricia Baron

Ana Harada Tricia Baron

Max Eddy and Jessica Frey Tricia Baron

Orfeh and Andy Karl Tricia Baron

Andy Mientus Tricia Baron

Michael Kooman and Keri Safran Tricia Baron

Joshua Safran, Megan Ferguson and executive producer Ali Krug Tricia Baron

Jeremy Jordan and Ben Rauhala Tricia Baron
