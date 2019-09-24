See Laurie Metcalf, Jane Lynch, and More Call for Action in 2019 Concert for America

By Nathan Skethway
Sep 24, 2019
 
The benefit event took place September 21 at UCLA’s Royce Hall.
Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley’s Concert for America fundraising concert series continued September 21 at UCLA’s Royce Hall. Hosted by Rudetsky and Wesley, the evening featured appearances from Emmy winner Jane Lynch, Wayne Brady, Grant Gustin, Cheyenne Jackson, Tony winner Rachel Bay Jones, Emmy and Tony winner Laurie Metcalf, Emmy winner Eric McCormack, Eden Espinosa, and recent Supergirl newlyweds Chris Wood and Melissa Benoist, singing together for the first time as a married couple.

Also featured were Liz Callaway, Marcia Cross, Grammy winner Melissa Manchester, Caroline Rhea, Gina Torres, Elyfer Torres, Carrie Manolakos, Allison Smith, Yuri Sardarov, Pasha Pashkov and Daniella Karagach, and Kate Flannery.

Proceeds went to benefit the National Immigration Law Center, whose mission is to defend and advance the rights and opportunities of low-income immigrants and their families.

“A concert of amazing performers belting up a storm or being hilarious, combined with information on how every person watching, can help this national crisis is my idea of a perfect evening,” says Rudetsky.

Flip through photos from the concert below:

