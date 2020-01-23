See Lesli Margherita, Richard Kind, and More Pay Tribute to Mel Brooks at Feinstein's/54 Below

By Nathan Skethway
Jan 23, 2020
 
The tribute, hosted by Kind, also featured The Prom's Angie Schworer, Brad Oscar, Lee Roy Reams, Jelani Remy, the Skivvies, and more.
Mel Brooks Tribute_54 Below_2020_Richard Kind and Company_HR.jpg
Richard Kind and Company Katy Beth Barber

A star-studded line-up took the stage January 16 to pay tribute to legendary director Mel Brooks. 54 Celebrates Mel Brooks was hosted by Richard Kind (The Producers) and featured Olivier winner Lesli Margherita, Brad Oscar, Lee Roy Reams, Jen Sandler, Jelani Remy, Nick Cearley and Lauren Molina (aka the Skivvies), Timothy Hughes, Nathan Lee Graham, Michael Kushner, Veanne Cox, Harrison Chad, Adam B. Shapiro, Dan DeLuca, Remy Germinario, Danté Jeanfelix, Charlotte Maltby, Ben Schrager, Don Darryl Rivera, Angie Schworer, Leigh Zimmerman, Mia Gerachis, Rehtta Mykeal, Lindsay Lavin, and Eric Ulloa.

Audiences were treated to tunes from Brooks' work on stage and screen. The multi-hyphenate, who appeared on Broadway in 2019, won his first Oscar in 1964 for writing and narrating the animated short The Critic and his second for the screenplay of his first feature film, The Producers, in 1968. He received three 2001 Tony Awards for The Producers. The stage musical adaptation of his movie holds the record for the most Tonys ever won by a Broadway production. He followed that success with Young Frankenstein, which opened on Broadway in 2007and in London’s West End in 2017.

54 Celebrates Mel Brooks was produced by Jen Sandler and Michael Kushner, with Ben Caplan serving as music director.

18 PHOTOS
Mel Brooks Tribute_54 Below_2020_Timothy Hughes, Jelani Remy, Mia Gerachis, Rehtta Mykeal, and Lindsay Lavin_HR.jpg
Timothy Hughes, Jelani Remy, Mia Gerachis, Rehtta Mykeal, and Lindsay Lavin Katy Beth Barber
Mel Brooks Tribute_54 Below_2020_Richard Kind_HR-2.jpg
Richard Kind Katy Beth Barber
Mel Brooks Tribute_54 Below_2020_Ben Schrager, Charlotte Maltby, and Remy Germinario_HR.jpg
Ben Schrager, Charlotte Maltby, and Remy Germinario Katy Beth Barber
Mel Brooks Tribute_54 Below_2020_Angie Schworer and Leigh Zimmerman_HR.jpg
Angie Schworer and Leigh Zimmerman Katy Beth Barber
Mel Brooks Tribute_54 Below_2020_Brad Oscar_HR.jpg
Brad Oscar Katy Beth Barber
Mel Brooks Tribute_54 Below_2020_Dan DeLuca, Harrison Chad, Remy Germinario, and Danté Jeanfelix_HR.jpg
Dan DeLuca, Harrison Chad, Remy Germinario, and Danté Jeanfelix Katy Beth Barber
Mel Brooks Tribute_54 Below_2020_Lee Roy Reams_HR.jpg
Lee Roy Reams Katy Beth Barber
Mel Brooks Tribute_54 Below_2020_Lesli Margherita_HR.jpg
Lesli Margherita Katy Beth Barber
Mel Brooks Tribute_54 Below_2020_Adam B. Shapiro_HR.jpg
Adam B. Shapiro Katy Beth Barber
Mel Brooks Tribute_54 Below_2020_Don Darryl Rivera_HR.jpg
Don Darryl Rivera Katy Beth Barber
