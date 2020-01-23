See Lesli Margherita, Richard Kind, and More Pay Tribute to Mel Brooks at Feinstein's/54 Below

The tribute, hosted by Kind, also featured The Prom's Angie Schworer, Brad Oscar, Lee Roy Reams, Jelani Remy, the Skivvies, and more.

A star-studded line-up took the stage January 16 to pay tribute to legendary director Mel Brooks. 54 Celebrates Mel Brooks was hosted by Richard Kind (The Producers) and featured Olivier winner Lesli Margherita, Brad Oscar, Lee Roy Reams, Jen Sandler, Jelani Remy, Nick Cearley and Lauren Molina (aka the Skivvies), Timothy Hughes, Nathan Lee Graham, Michael Kushner, Veanne Cox, Harrison Chad, Adam B. Shapiro, Dan DeLuca, Remy Germinario, Danté Jeanfelix, Charlotte Maltby, Ben Schrager, Don Darryl Rivera, Angie Schworer, Leigh Zimmerman, Mia Gerachis, Rehtta Mykeal, Lindsay Lavin, and Eric Ulloa.

Audiences were treated to tunes from Brooks' work on stage and screen. The multi-hyphenate, who appeared on Broadway in 2019, won his first Oscar in 1964 for writing and narrating the animated short The Critic and his second for the screenplay of his first feature film, The Producers, in 1968. He received three 2001 Tony Awards for The Producers. The stage musical adaptation of his movie holds the record for the most Tonys ever won by a Broadway production. He followed that success with Young Frankenstein, which opened on Broadway in 2007and in London’s West End in 2017. 54 Celebrates Mel Brooks was produced by Jen Sandler and Michael Kushner, with Ben Caplan serving as music director. See Lesli Margherita, Richard Kind, and More Pay Tribute to Mel Brooks at Feinstein's/54 Below See Lesli Margherita, Richard Kind, and More Pay Tribute to Mel Brooks at Feinstein's/54 Below 18 PHOTOS