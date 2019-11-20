See Lesli Margherita, Sergio Trujillo, and More Honor Stephen Schwartz and Kelly Devine at 2019 NYMF Benefit

The November 18 event also featured a special performance by Schwartz.

The New York Musical Festival honored Tony-, Oscar-, and Grammy Award–winning composer-lyricist Stephen Schwartz and Olivier Award–winning choreographer Kelly Devine during its 2019 Benefit Concert at The Pershing Square Signature Center on November 18. The evening celebrated the work of the Pippin and Wicked composer-lyricist and the choreographer of Come From Away and the Broadway-bound musical Diana. Schwartz also performed during the gala concert.

The evening included appearances from Kelli Barrett (Wicked, Doctor Zhivago, Fosse/Verdon), Tony nominee Charl Brown (Motown), Gregory Diaz IV (Pedro Pan, In the Heights), Lisa Howard (Escape to Margaritaville), Tamika Lawrence (Come From Away), Olivier Award winner Lesli Margherita (Zorro, Matilda), Tony nominee Constantine Maroulis (Rock of Ages), Gabrielle McClinton (Pippin), Jack McGinty (Children of a Lesser God), Joey McIntyre (New Kids On The Block, Wicked), Julia Murney (Wicked), Jack Noseworthy (Come From Away), Gypsy Snider (Pippin), Tony nominee Jarrod Spector (Jersey Boys, The Cher Show, Beautiful), Tony nominee Alex Timbers (Moulin Rouge), and Tony Award winner Sergio Trujillo (Ain’t Too Proud) and a performance from the upcoming Broadway musical Diana by Jeanna de Waal. It was directed by NYMF Producing Artistic Director West Hyler, with musical direction by Charity Wicks (Billy Elliot).

The evening also featured the announcement of the NYMF Directing Core, a program in which emerging directors in New York City are endorsed by the Festival and given special opportunities to connect with industry professionals, as well as writing teams from the festival's upcoming slate of accepted shows.

