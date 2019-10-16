See Marisa Tomei, Emun Elliott, and More at The Rose Tattoo Opening Night

Trip Cullman directs the Broadway revival of Tennessee Williams’ Tony-winning play, about a widow who finds passion in the arms of a new man.

Roundabout Theatre Company’s revival of The Rose Tattoo opened October 15 at American Airlines Theatre on Broadway. Trip Cullman directs the Tony-winning drama from Tennessee Williams, starring Oscar winner Marisa Tomei (My Cousin Vinny) as Serafina and Emun Elliott (Game of Thrones) as Alvaro.

Williams’ The Rose Tattoo, which won the Tony for Best Play in 1951, is the story of a Sicilian-American widow living on the Gulf Coast who finds passion in the arms of a new man. Following its Broadway premiere, the play was subsequently revived in 1966 and 1995.

The Rose Tattoo Opens on Broadway The Rose Tattoo Opens on Broadway 56 PHOTOS

Rounding out the cast are Cassie Beck as Miss Yorke, Alexander Bello as Salvatore, Tina Benko as Estelle Hoehengarten, Andréa Burns as Peppina, Susan Cella as Giuseppina, Paige Gilbert as Bessie, Greg Hildreth as The Salesman, Isabella Iannelli as Vivi, Jacob Michael Laval as Bruno, Ellyn Marie Marsh as Violetta, Carolyn Mignini as Assunta, Portia as Flora, Ella Rubin as Rosa, Jennifer Sánchez as Mariella, Constance Shulman as The Strega, and Burke Swanson as Jack.

Tomei reprises her performance from the 2016 Williamstown Theater Festival production, also helmed by Cullman.

The production features scenic design by Mark Wendland, costume design by Clint Ramos, lighting design by Ben Stanton, sound design by Fitz Patton, and projection design by Lucy Mackinnon.

With The Rose Tattoo, Roundabout continues its history of producing Williams’ work, following productions of Summer and Smoke (1975 and 1996), The Night of the Iguana (1996), The Glass Menagerie (1994 and 2010), A Streetcar Named Desire (2005), Suddenly Last Summer (2006), and The Milk Train Doesn’t Stop Here Anymore (2011).

