See Mary-Louise Parker, Will Hochman, Adam Rapp, and More Hit the Red Carpet as The Sound Inside Opens on Broadway

See Mary-Louise Parker, Will Hochman, Adam Rapp, and More Hit the Red Carpet as The Sound Inside Opens on Broadway
By Nathan Skethway
Oct 18, 2019
The new production, directed by Tony winner David Cromer, opened October 17 at Studio 54.
Will Hochman and Mary-Louise Parker
Will Hochman and Mary-Louise Parker Joseph Marzullo/WENN

The Broadway premiere of The Sound Inside, a new play by Adam Rapp, opened at Studio 54 October 17. The psychological thriller, about the relationship between a tenured professor and a student, stars Tony Award winner Mary-Louise Parker and Will Hochman in his Broadway debut.

The Sound Inside is directed by David Cromer, and began performances on Broadway September 14.

The production, which marks Rapp's Broadway debut as well, features sets by Alexander Woodward, costumes by David Hyman, lighting design by Heather Gilbert, sound design and original music by Daniel Kluger, and projections by Aaron Rhyne. Casting is by Telsey + Company, William Cantler, CSA and Karyn Casl, CSA.

READ: Why Mary-Louise Parker Chose a Thriller for Her Broadway Return

The Sound Inside is produced on Broadway by Jeffrey Richards, Lincoln Center Theater (which commissioned the play), Rebecca Gold, John Hart, Eric Falkenstein, Salman Vienn Al-Rashid, Spencer Ross, Filmnation Entertainment/Faliro House, Jane Bergère, Caiola Productions, Mark S. Golub and David S. Golub, Ken Greiner, Gemini Theatrical Investors, Scott H. Mauro, Jayne Baron Sherman , Jacob Soroken Porter and Williamstown Theatre Festival, Mandy Greenfield, Artistic Director.

The Sound Inside debuted and was developed at Williamstown Theatre Festival. Both Parker and Hochman reprise their roles from the world premiere.

Flip through photos from opening night below:

49 PHOTOS
Annaleigh Ashford
Annaleigh Ashford Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Elizabeth Ashley
Elizabeth Ashley Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Becky Ann Baker
Becky Ann Baker Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Amanda Behlmann, Turk Behlmann, and John Behlmann
Amanda Behlmann, Turk Behlmann, and John Behlmann Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Jason Robert Brown and Georgia Stitt
Jason Robert Brown and Georgia Stitt Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Will Chase and Gracie Chase
Will Chase and Gracie Chase Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Michael Chernus and Emily Simoness
Michael Chernus and Emily Simoness Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Michael Chernus and Emily Simoness
Michael Chernus and Emily Simoness Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Gwendoline Christie
Gwendoline Christie Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Johanna Day and Guest
Johanna Day and Guest Joseph Marzullo/WENN
RELATED:
