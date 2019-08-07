See Max Chernin in Highlights From Passing Through at Goodspeed

The musical from Brett Ryback and Eric Ulloa is based on the memoir Walking to Listen by Andrew Forsthoefel.

Goodspeed's Passing Through, which stars Broadway alum Max Chernin as a man who traveled America on foot from Pennsylvania to California, has released first-look footage of the new musical.

Based on Andrew Forsthoefel's memoir, with a book by Eric Ulloa and music and lyrics by Brett Ryback, Passing Through follows the adventurer as he collects stories from locals along the way, which eventually help him confront his own past.

Starring alongside Chernin (Bright Star, Sunday in the Park with George) are Jim Stanek, Garrett Long, Celeste Rose, Jennifer Leigh Warren, Joan Almedilla, Reed Armstrong, Ryan Duncan, Linedy Genao, Charles Gray, and Mary Jo Mecca. Igor Goldin directs with choreography by Marcos Santana.

The musical is currently playing at Goodspeed Musicals’ Norma Terris Theatre in Chester, Connecticut through August 25.

Watch the video above.