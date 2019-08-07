See Max Chernin in Highlights From Passing Through at Goodspeed

toggle menu
toggle search form
Video   See Max Chernin in Highlights From Passing Through at Goodspeed
By Dan Meyer
Aug 07, 2019
 
The musical from Brett Ryback and Eric Ulloa is based on the memoir Walking to Listen by Andrew Forsthoefel.

Goodspeed's Passing Through, which stars Broadway alum Max Chernin as a man who traveled America on foot from Pennsylvania to California, has released first-look footage of the new musical.

Based on Andrew Forsthoefel's memoir, with a book by Eric Ulloa and music and lyrics by Brett Ryback, Passing Through follows the adventurer as he collects stories from locals along the way, which eventually help him confront his own past.

READ: One Man Walked Across the United States—Now His Story Is a Musical

Starring alongside Chernin (Bright Star, Sunday in the Park with George) are Jim Stanek, Garrett Long, Celeste Rose, Jennifer Leigh Warren, Joan Almedilla, Reed Armstrong, Ryan Duncan, Linedy Genao, Charles Gray, and Mary Jo Mecca. Igor Goldin directs with choreography by Marcos Santana.

The musical is currently playing at Goodspeed Musicals’ Norma Terris Theatre in Chester, Connecticut through August 25.

Watch the video above.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Regional News
Read the latest news about theatre produced outside of New York City.
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!