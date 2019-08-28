See Meryl Streep, Katy Perry, Steven Spielberg, and More Visit Broadway

Check out who stopped by The Great White Way this summer.

It was a busy summer on Broadway as celebrities stopped by to pay visits to some of their favorite shows. From Antonio Banderas partaking in a very fishy Newfoundland tradition called "kissing the cod" at Come From Away to Katy Perry catching a ride on the sand snake puppet at Beetlejuice, here are some of our favorite celebrity appearances on Broadway this summer.

See who else visited Broadway shows below:

