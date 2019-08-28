See Meryl Streep, Katy Perry, Steven Spielberg, and More Visit Broadway

Photos   See Meryl Streep, Katy Perry, Steven Spielberg, and More Visit Broadway
By Nathan Skethway
Aug 28, 2019
Check out who stopped by The Great White Way this summer.
Katy Perry, Sophia Anne Caruso, Alex Brightman at Beetlejuice Bruce Glikas

It was a busy summer on Broadway as celebrities stopped by to pay visits to some of their favorite shows. From Antonio Banderas partaking in a very fishy Newfoundland tradition called "kissing the cod" at Come From Away to Katy Perry catching a ride on the sand snake puppet at Beetlejuice, here are some of our favorite celebrity appearances on Broadway this summer.

See who else visited Broadway shows below:

Whoopi Goldberg and Jawan M. Jackson at Ain't Too Proud Bruce Glikas
James Harkness, Jeremy Pope, Ephraim Sykes, Whoopi Goldberg, Jawan M. Jackson, and Derrick Baskin at Ain't Too Proud Bruce Glikas
Glenn Close and Sergio Trujillo at Ain't Too Proud Bruce Glikas
Jessica Lange and the Cast of Ain't Too Proud Bruce Glikas
Jessica Lange, Jawan M. Jackson, and John Waters at Ain't Too Proud Bruce Glikas
Oprah Winfrey and the Cast of Ain't Too Proud Bruce Glikas
James Harkness, Jawan M. Jackson, Jeremy Pope, Hillary Clinton, Ephraim Sykes, and Derrick Baskin at Ain't Too Proud Bruce Glikas
Hillary Clinton and the Cast of Ain't Too Proud Bruce Glikas
Mike Campbell, Jeremy Pope, Jawan M. Jackson, Mick Fleetwood, Derrick Baskin, and Ephraim Sykes at Ain't Too Proud Bruce Glikas
Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Derrick Baskin, and Kevin Cahoon at Ain't Too Proud Bruce Glikas
