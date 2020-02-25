See New Photos of Jessica Blank and Erik Jensen’s Coal Country at The Public Theater

By Olivia Clement
Feb 25, 2020
 
Detailing the Upper Big Branch mine explosion, and featuring music by Steve Earle, the new play with music premieres Off-Broadway.

Production photos have been released for The Public Theater's world premiere of Coal Country, a new play with music co-written by Jessica Blank and Erik Jensen, with music by Grammy winner Steve Earle. Opening night is set for March 3.

Coal Country is based on first-person accounts of the Upper Big Branch mine explosion, which killed 29 men in 2010. Using the stories of survivors and the victims' families, as well as a folk-inspired timbre, the piece explores the power of love and greed against the backdrop of West Virginia.

Blank directs a cast made up of Mary Bacon as Patti, Amelia Campbell as Mindi, Michael Gaston as Stanley "Goose," Ezra Knight as Roosevelt, Thomas Kopache as Gary, Michael Laurence as Tommy, Deirdre Madigan as Judy, and Melinda Tanner as Judge.

Production Photos: Coal Country Off-Broadway

The company of Coal Country Production Photo HR 2020 3.jpg
The company of Coal Country Joan Marcus
Michael Gaston and Amelia Campbell in Coal Country Production Photo HR 2020.jpg
Michael Gaston and Amelia Campbell in Coal Country Joan Marcus
Mary Bacon in Coal Country Production Photo HR 2020 17.jpg
Mary Bacon in Coal Country Joan Marcus
Ezra Knight and Thomas Kopache in Coal Country Production Photo HR 2020 211.jpg
Ezra Knight and Thomas Kopache in Coal Country Joan Marcus
Ezra Knight, Michael Laurence, Thomas Kopache, and Michael Gaston in Coal Country Production Photo HR 2020 2.jpg
Ezra Knight, Michael Laurence, Thomas Kopache, and Michael Gaston in Coal Country Joan Marcus
The company of Coal Country in Coal Country Production Photo HR 2020 19.jpg
The company of Coal Country Joan Marcus
Steve Earle in Coal Country Production Photo HR 2020.jpg
Steve Earle in Coal Country Joan Marcus
Steve Earle in Coal Country Production Photo HR 2020 16.jpg
Steve Earle in Coal Country Joan Marcus
Michael Gaston, Ezra Knight, and Thomas Kopache in Coal Country Production Photo HR 2020 18.jpg
Michael Gaston, Ezra Knight, and Thomas Kopache in Coal Country Joan Marcus
Mary Bacon, Ezra Knight, and Thomas Kopache in Coal Country
Mary Bacon, Ezra Knight, and Thomas Kopache in Coal Country Joan Marcus
The production features sets by Richard Hoover, costumes by Jessica Jahn, lighting by David Lander, and sound design by Darron L. West.

Performances are currently scheduled through March 29.

