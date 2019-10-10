See New Production Photos From When It Happens to You Off-Broadway

The theatrical memoir by bestselling author Tawni O'Dell, which began performances October 4, looks at the aftermath of sexual assault for a family.

Performances began October 4 at the Sheen Center for the world premiere of When It Happens to You, a theatrical memoir by best-selling author Tawni O'Dell (Back Roads, Angels Burning). Based on her personal experience and starring O'Dell, the play follows a mother's struggle to help restore her family after her daughter is the victim of a brutal attack. Directed and co-conceived by two-time Tony nominee Lynne Taylor-Corbett, When It Happens to You plays a limited run through November 10. O'Dell is joined onstage by a cast made up of E. Clayton Cornelious, Connor Lawrence, and Kelly Swint. Flip through photos from the production below:

Production Photos: When It Happens to You Off-Broadway Production Photos: When It Happens to You Off-Broadway 9 PHOTOS When It Happens to You features a scenic design by Rob Bissinger and Anita LaScala, costume design by David C. Woolard, lighting design by Daisy Long, and sound design by Caroline Eng. When It Happens to You is presented by Warren and Jale Trepp, The Story Plant and EclayRossie Productions. Associate producers are Joseph Parone, Sandra Maxwell Brooks/Kimberly JaJuan, and Marcia Roberts.

