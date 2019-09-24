See Norm Lewis Perform at New York Pops Underground Cabaret Fundraiser

The concert featuring the Tony nominee was held at Feinstein’s 54/Below September 23.

Tony nominee for Norm Lewis took the stage at Feinstein's/54 Below September 23 as part of The New York Pops' cabaret fundraiser, hosted by music director Steven Reineke.

Lewis, who earned a Tony nod for The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess, most recently appeared on the Great White Way as Agwe in Once on This Island. His additional New York stage credits include The Phantom of the Opera, Sweeney Todd, The Little Mermaid, and Les Misérables.

Lewis previously appeared with the Pops at Carnegie Hall in 2013 and 2016. The Pops' upcoming 2019–2020 season at Carnegie Hall includes Jeremy Jordan, Alex Newell, and Laura Michelle Kelly.

Flip through photos from the concert below:



Proceeds from the event support The New York Pops orchestra and PopsEd music programs, which allow students of all ages and backgrounds to participate in fully customizable music programs.