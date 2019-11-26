See Saks Fifth Avenue and Disney Unveil Frozen 2–Themed Holiday Windows With a Special Performance by Idina Menzel

Holiday Coverage   See Saks Fifth Avenue and Disney Unveil Frozen 2–Themed Holiday Windows With a Special Performance by Idina Menzel
By Nathan Skethway
Nov 26, 2019
 
The Tony-winning Frozen 2 star sang from the Disney sequel and her new album Christmas: A Season of Love.
Saks Holiday Window Unveiling_Idina Menzel(4).jpg
Idina Menzel BFA for Saks

Tony winner Idina Menzel performed at the Saks Fifth Avenue holiday window unveiling in New York City November 25, singing selections from Frozen 2 and her new album Christmas: A Season of Love. A 10-story-tall display and light show accompanied the performance, with a 50-person choir and Disney entertainers joining Menzel on Fifth Avenue between 49th and 50th Streets.

This year’s Frozen 2–inspired windows depict Elsa and Anna's adventure as they seek answers to their past and meet the four spirits of nature. Olaf, Kristoff, and Sven also appear throughout the vignettes as they cheer the royal sisters on.

Frozen 2 is currently in theatres, with the original's stars Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff, Josh Gad all returning to lend their vocal talents.

Flip through photos from the celebration below:

18 PHOTOS
Saks Holiday Window Unveiling_Idina Menzel.jpg
Idina Menzel BFA for Saks
Saks Holiday Window Unveiling_Idina Menzel(2).jpg
Idina Menzel BFA for Saks
Saks Holiday Window Unveiling_Idina Menzel(4).jpg
Idina Menzel BFA for Saks
Saks Holiday Window Unveiling_Idina Menzel(1).jpg
Idina Menzel BFA for Saks
Saks Holiday Window Unveiling_Idina Menzel(3).jpg
Idina Menzel BFA for Saks
Saks Holiday Window Unveiling_Idina Menzel(5).jpg
Idina Menzel BFA for Saks
Saks Fifth Avenue
Saks Fifth Avenue BFA for Saks
Saks Fifth Avenue
Saks Fifth Avenue BFA for Saks
Saks Fifth Avenue
Saks Fifth Avenue BFA for Saks
Saks Fifth Avenue
Saks Fifth Avenue BFA for Saks
