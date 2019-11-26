See Saks Fifth Avenue and Disney Unveil Frozen 2–Themed Holiday Windows With a Special Performance by Idina Menzel

The Tony-winning Frozen 2 star sang from the Disney sequel and her new album Christmas: A Season of Love.

Tony winner Idina Menzel performed at the Saks Fifth Avenue holiday window unveiling in New York City November 25, singing selections from Frozen 2 and her new album Christmas: A Season of Love. A 10-story-tall display and light show accompanied the performance, with a 50-person choir and Disney entertainers joining Menzel on Fifth Avenue between 49th and 50th Streets.

This year’s Frozen 2–inspired windows depict Elsa and Anna's adventure as they seek answers to their past and meet the four spirits of nature. Olaf, Kristoff, and Sven also appear throughout the vignettes as they cheer the royal sisters on.

Frozen 2 is currently in theatres, with the original's stars Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff, Josh Gad all returning to lend their vocal talents.

Flip through photos from the celebration below:

