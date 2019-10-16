See Off-Broadway’s Broadbend, Arkansas Meet the Press

The world premiere, tracing the experience of an African-American family over three generations, will begin performances with the Transport Group and Public Theater October 25.

The Transport Group and Public Theater’s world premiere of Broadbend, Arkansas will begin performances Off-Broadway October 25. The musical, directed by Transport Group artistic director Jack Cummings III, is set to officially open at the Duke on 42nd Street.

Starring Justin Cunningham (When They See Us) and Danyel Fulton (Jasper in Deadland), Broadbend, Arkansas traces three generations of an African-American family as they grapple with inequality, violence, and suppression in the South. The musical features a libretto by Ellen Fitzhugh and Harrison David Rivers with music and additional lyrics by Ted Shen.

Flip through photos of the press day below:



See Off-Broadway’s Broadbend, Arkansas Meet the Press See Off-Broadway’s Broadbend, Arkansas Meet the Press 11 PHOTOS

Deborah K. Abramson serves as musical director with lighting design by Jen Schriever, costume design by Peiyi Wong, sound design by Walter Trarbach, and orchestrations by Michael Starobin. Dane Laffrey is scenic consultant. Casting is by Nora Brennan. The production stage manager is Jason Hindelang.