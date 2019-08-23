See Oklahoma! Celebrate Its Cast Recording at Barnes & Noble

The cast of the Tony Award-winning revival performed songs from the show August 22.

The Tony Award-winning revival of Oklahoma! celebrated the release of its original cast recording at Barnes & Noble August 22. To commemorate the release, members of the cast joined fans at the bookseller for an in-store performance and CD signing event.

The album features performances from the cast of director Daniel Fish's reimagined revival of the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical, led by Damon Daunno as Curly and Rebecca Naomi Jones as Laurey.

Currently running at Broadway's Circle in the Square Theatre, Oklahoma! comes to Broadway following earlier runs at Bard College and Off-Broadway's St. Anne's Warehouse. Daunno and Jones are joined in the cast by Tony winner Ali Stroker in a Tony-winning turn as Ado Annie, Mary Testa as Aunt Elle, Patrick Vaill as Jud Fry, Will Brill as Ali Hackim, Mallory Portnoy as Gertie Cummings, James Davis as Will Parker, Mitch Tebo as Andrew Carnes, Anthony Cason as Cord, and Will Mann as Mike.

The creative team also includes John Heginbotham (choreography), Laura Jellinek (scenic design), Terese Wadden (costume design), Scott Zielinski (lighting design), Drew Levy (sound design), Joshua Thorson (projection design), and Nathan Koci (music direction). Casting is by Will Cantler and Adam Caldwell of Telsey & Co.

The cast album was produced by Dean Sharenow and Daniel Kluger, the latter of whom penned the production's new, stripped-down orchestrations. Nathan Koci leads the production's seven-piece band as music director. As previously announced, the album is among Decca Broadway's first releases of its relaunch (the label had been dormant since the release of the 2015 The King and I cast recording). It also released an album for the new musical Tootsie June 7.

The production earned Tony Awards for Stroker's performance and Best Revival of a Musical, and was nominated for six other awards: Best Actor in a Musical for Daunno, Featured Actress in a Musical for Testa, Scenic Design of a Musical for Jellinek, Sound Design of a Musical for Levy, Orchestrations for Kluger, and Direction of a Musical for Fish.