See Photos From the Star-Studded 2019 Best in Shows Concert at Feinstein's/54 Below

A host of Broadway favorites raised their voices October 14 to help animals in need, 14 as part of the annual concert fundraiser Best in Shows, which took place at Feinstein’s/54 Below. Seth Rudetsky served as host and music director for this year's iteration of the annual concert, which raises funds for the Humane Society of New York.
Among those appearing were Tony Award winners Beth Leavel (The Prom) and Lillias White (The Life), as well as Tony nominee Brenda Braxton (Smokey Joe’s Café, Chicago), Nick Adams (Priscilla, Queen of the Desert), singer-songwriter Javier Colon, Adam Kantor (The Band’s Visit), Cassandra Kubinski (You Get Me ), Tony nominee Beth Malone (Fun Home), Bonnie Milligan (Head Over Heels), Christine Pedi (Forbidden Broadway), and Paige Price (Saturday Night Fever).
Tony nominee Andy Karl and Orfeh were honored this year with the Humane Society of New York’s Sandy Fund Award for their work in support of rescued animals.
Best in Shows is produced by Broadway animal trainer Bill Berloni and his wife Dorothy.
Flip through photos from the evening below:
Inside the 2019 Best in Shows Concert at Feinstein's/54 Below
