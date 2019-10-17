See Photos of Gary Busey in Off-Broadway Musical Only Human

Production Photos   See Photos of Gary Busey in Off-Broadway Musical Only Human
By Marc J. Franklin
Oct 17, 2019
 
The Oscar nominee stars in the new show, opening October 21 at Theatre at St. Clements.
Mike Squillante and Gary Busey in <i>Only Human</i>
Mike Squillante and Gary Busey in Only Human Ahron R. Foster

The world premiere of Only Human, starring Oscar and Golden Globe nominee Gary Busey, will open at Theatre at St. Clements October 21 after beginning performances October 8.

The new pop rock musical offers a comedic, contemporary take on the story of Jesus and Lucifer, re-casting them as co-workers who just can't see eye to eye. Busey stars as The Boss (God) alongside Mike Squillante as Lou (Lucifer), Kim Steele (Summer: The Donna Summer Musical) as Maggie, and Evan Maltby (New York Musical Festival) as J.C.

The cast also features Ben Bogen (Frozen, Jersey Boys national tour), Lili Thomas (The Hello Girls), and Charles West (The Scarlet Pimpernel).

Flip through photos of the production below:

Production Photos: Only Human Off-Broadway

Production Photos: Only Human Off-Broadway

10 PHOTOS
Ben Bogen, Evan Maltby, Mike Squillante, Kim Steele, and Gary Busey in <i>Only Human</i>
Ben Bogen, Evan Maltby, Mike Squillante, Kim Steele, and Gary Busey in Only Human Ahron R. Foster
Mike Squillante and Gary Busey in <i>Only Human</i>
Mike Squillante and Gary Busey in Only Human Ahron R. Foster
Ben Bogen, Kim Steele, Evan Maltby, Gary Busey (above), Mike Squillante, and Lili Thomas in <i>Only Human</i>
Ben Bogen, Kim Steele, Evan Maltby, Gary Busey (above), Mike Squillante, and Lili Thomas in Only Human Ahron R. Foster
in <i>Only Human</i>
Gary Busey and Mike Squillante in Only Human Ahron R. Foster
Kim Steele, Evan Maltby, and Mike Squillante in <i>Only Human</i>
Kim Steele, Evan Maltby, and Mike Squillante in Only Human Ahron R. Foster
in <i>Only Human</i>
Kim Steele and Evan Maltby in Only Human Ahron R. Foster
in <i>Only Human</i>
Evan Maltby and Mike Squillante in Only Human Ahron R. Foster
in <i>Only Human</i>
Ben Bogen, Mike Squillante, and Lili Thomas in Only Human Ahron R. Foster
in <i>Only Human</i>
Mike Squillante and Kim Steele in Only Human Ahron R. Foster
Mike Squillante in <i>Only Human</i>
Mike Squillante in Only Human Ahron R. Foster
Only Human features a book by Jess Carson, and music and lyrics by Squillante, based on a story by Jesse Murphy and Squillante. The production is choreographed by Josue Jasmin and directed by NJ Agwuna. Adrià Barbosa is music director.

The creative team also includes scenic designer Andrew Moerdyk, costume designer Avery Reed, lighting designer Eric Norbury, and sound designer Benjamin Scheff. Production stage manager is Emely Zepeda. Foresight Theatrical serves as general manager.

The world premiere is scheduled through January 5, 2020. Only Human is produced by Murphy, co-founder of Jesse|James Films, with partner James Sears Bryant. Additional producers are Gylden Entertainment, Gary and Sharon Jarrard, James Raby, Mary and Dick Meisterling, Amy Hassinger, Steve Becker, and Jela Okpara.

