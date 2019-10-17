See Photos of Gary Busey in Off-Broadway Musical Only Human

The Oscar nominee stars in the new show, opening October 21 at Theatre at St. Clements.

The world premiere of Only Human, starring Oscar and Golden Globe nominee Gary Busey, will open at Theatre at St. Clements October 21 after beginning performances October 8.

The new pop rock musical offers a comedic, contemporary take on the story of Jesus and Lucifer, re-casting them as co-workers who just can't see eye to eye. Busey stars as The Boss (God) alongside Mike Squillante as Lou (Lucifer), Kim Steele (Summer: The Donna Summer Musical) as Maggie, and Evan Maltby (New York Musical Festival) as J.C.

The cast also features Ben Bogen (Frozen, Jersey Boys national tour), Lili Thomas (The Hello Girls), and Charles West (The Scarlet Pimpernel).

Flip through photos of the production below:



Production Photos: Only Human Off-Broadway Production Photos: Only Human Off-Broadway 10 PHOTOS

Only Human features a book by Jess Carson, and music and lyrics by Squillante, based on a story by Jesse Murphy and Squillante. The production is choreographed by Josue Jasmin and directed by NJ Agwuna. Adrià Barbosa is music director.

The creative team also includes scenic designer Andrew Moerdyk, costume designer Avery Reed, lighting designer Eric Norbury, and sound designer Benjamin Scheff. Production stage manager is Emely Zepeda. Foresight Theatrical serves as general manager.

The world premiere is scheduled through January 5, 2020. Only Human is produced by Murphy, co-founder of Jesse|James Films, with partner James Sears Bryant. Additional producers are Gylden Entertainment, Gary and Sharon Jarrard, James Raby, Mary and Dick Meisterling, Amy Hassinger, Steve Becker, and Jela Okpara.