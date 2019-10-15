See Photos of Jonathan Groff, Tammy Blanchard, and Christian Borle in Little Shop of Horrors

The Off-Broadway revival of the Howard Ashman and Alan Menken musical, directed by Michael Mayer, opens October 17.

Seymour and Audrey live again, as the Off-Broadway revival of Little Shop of Horrors continues preview performances. And now, fans of the show and its stars—Jonathan Groff, Tammy Blanchard, and Christian Borle—can see how the trio of Broadway faves are bringing the beloved characters to life.

The revival of the Howard Ashman and Alan Menken classic, featuring Kingsley Leggs as The Voice of Audrey II and directed by Tony winner Michael Mayer (Hedwig and the Angry Inch), began performances September 17 at the Westside Theatre.

Production Photos: Little Shop of Horrors Off-Broadway Production Photos: Little Shop of Horrors Off-Broadway 12 PHOTOS

In Little Shop, Seymour discovers a mysterious—and voracious—plant that suddenly thrusts him into an epic battle that will determine the fate of the entire human race.

The cast of the revival, which is scheduled through January 2020, also includes Tom Alan Robbins as Mushnik, Ari Groover as Ronnette, Salome Smith as Crystal, Joy Woods as Chiffon, Stephen Berger, Chris Dwan, Kris Roberts, Chelsea Turbin, Eric Wright, and Teddy Yudain.

Little Shop is set to open October 17. Tony nominee Gideon Glick (To Kill a Mockingbird, Significant Other) will play Seymour for two weeks, November 5–17, while Groff is on a scheduled leave.

Rounding out the creative team are choreographer Ellenore Scott (Head Over Heels associate), Tony-nominated scenic designer Julian Crouch (Hedwig and the Angry Inch), two-time Tony-winning lighting designer Bradley King (Hadestown), Emmy-winning costume designer Tom Broecker (Everyday Rapture), hair & makeup designer Tommy Kurzman (All My Sons), Tony-winning sound designer Jessica Paz (Hadestown), Emmy-nominated puppet designer Nicholas Mahon (Pyeongchang Olympics Opening Ceremony), puppets by Monkey Boys Productions, and music supervisor, orchestrator, and arranger Will Van Dyke (Pretty Woman).

Little Shop is produced by Tom Kirdahy, Robert Ahrens, Hunter Arnold, Mickey Liddell, Caiola Productions, Curt Cronin, John Joseph, DDM Productions, Desantis-Baugh Productions, Elizabeth Dewberry & Ali Ahmet Kocabiyik, Wendy Federman, Roy Furman, Deborah Green, Kayla Greenspan, Marguerite Hoffman, Sally Cade Holmes, Latitude Link, Seriff Productions, Silva Theatrical Group, and Eric Gelb/Oliver Roth.

Casting is by Jim Carnahan, CSA, and general management is by Live Wire Theatrical/Chris Aniello.

