See Reeve Carney, Amy Spanger and More Perform Oswald in Concert

By Nathan Skethway
Aug 21, 2019
 
The concert presentation of the new musical, which focuses on the assassination of John F. Kennedy, was performed August 19 at The Green Room 42.
Reeve Carney and Joe Carroll in Oswald in Concert
Reeve Carney and Joe Carroll in Oswald in Concert Matt Stocke

Oswald, a new musical examining the assassination of President John F. Kennedy and the conspiracy theories that ignited following the death of his killer, Lee Harvey Oswald, was performed in concert August 19 at 7 PM at The Green Room 42. The concert was directed by Randi Kleiner, with music direction by Jane Cardona.

Tony LePage (Come From Away, Rock of Ages) and Josh Sassanella (Spider-Man: Turn Off The Dark, Rock of Ages) collaborated on the new musical, which frames the events of November 22, 1963, through the eyes of Oswald’s elderly widow.

Flip through photos from the concert below:

11 PHOTOS
Oswald in Concert_Green Room 42_2019_X_HR
Tony LePage, Josh Sassanella, Kimberly Pine, and Kristen Faith Oei at Oswald in Concert Matt Stocke
Oswald in Concert_Green Room 42_2019_X_HR
Sean Doherty, Justin Mortelliti, and Kimberly Pine in Oswald in Concert Matt Stocke
Oswald in Concert_Green Room 42_2019_X_HR
Russell Fischer and Justin Matthew Sargent in Oswald in Concert Matt Stocke
Reeve Carney and Joe Carroll in Oswald in Concert
Reeve Carney and Joe Carroll in Oswald in Concert Matt Stocke
Nasia Thomas and Ashley Ricci in Oswald in Concert
Nasia Thomas and Ashley Ricci in Oswald in Concert Matt Stocke
Oswald in Concert_Green Room 42_2019_X_HR
Matt Magnusson, Kaleigh Cronin, and Etai Benson in Oswald in Concert Matt Stocke
Laurissa "Lala" Romain in Oswald in Concert
Laurissa "Lala" Romain in Oswald in Concert Matt Stocke
Joey Calveri, De'Lon Grant and Cast in Oswald in Concert
Joey Calveri, De'Lon Grant and Cast in Oswald in Concert Matt Stocke
Donnie Kehr in Oswald in Concert
Donnie Kehr in Oswald in Concert Matt Stocke
Amber Ardolino and Astrid Van Wieren in Oswald in Concert
Amber Ardolino and Astrid Van Wieren in Oswald in Concert Matt Stocke
Hadestown and Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark star Reeve Carney led a cast that also included Amy Spanger (Matilda, Rock of Ages), Justin Matthew Sargent (Spider-Man: Turn Off The Dark, Rock of Ages), Joe Carroll (Frozen, Bandstand), Nasia Thomas (Ain’t Too Proud, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), Alex Finke (Come From Away, Les Miserables), De’Lon Grant (Come From Away), Donnie Kehr (Billy Elliott, Jersey Boys), Justin Mortelliti (Escape to Margaritaville), Blaine Krauss (The Cher Show, Kinky Boots), Amber Ardolino (Moulin Rouge), and Joey Calveri (Rock of Ages, Wonderland).

Oswald received a Dallas-area concert presentation earlier this year at The Firehouse Theatre in Farmer’s Branch, Texas. The creative team is hoping to present a workshop of Oswald in New York City this fall.

