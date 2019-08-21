See Reeve Carney, Amy Spanger and More Perform Oswald in Concert

The concert presentation of the new musical, which focuses on the assassination of John F. Kennedy, was performed August 19 at The Green Room 42.

Oswald, a new musical examining the assassination of President John F. Kennedy and the conspiracy theories that ignited following the death of his killer, Lee Harvey Oswald, was performed in concert August 19 at 7 PM at The Green Room 42. The concert was directed by Randi Kleiner, with music direction by Jane Cardona.

Tony LePage (Come From Away, Rock of Ages) and Josh Sassanella (Spider-Man: Turn Off The Dark, Rock of Ages) collaborated on the new musical, which frames the events of November 22, 1963, through the eyes of Oswald’s elderly widow.

Flip through photos from the concert below:



Hadestown and Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark star Reeve Carney led a cast that also included Amy Spanger (Matilda, Rock of Ages), Justin Matthew Sargent (Spider-Man: Turn Off The Dark, Rock of Ages), Joe Carroll (Frozen, Bandstand), Nasia Thomas (Ain’t Too Proud, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), Alex Finke (Come From Away, Les Miserables), De’Lon Grant (Come From Away), Donnie Kehr (Billy Elliott, Jersey Boys), Justin Mortelliti (Escape to Margaritaville), Blaine Krauss (The Cher Show, Kinky Boots), Amber Ardolino (Moulin Rouge), and Joey Calveri (Rock of Ages, Wonderland).

Oswald received a Dallas-area concert presentation earlier this year at The Firehouse Theatre in Farmer’s Branch, Texas. The creative team is hoping to present a workshop of Oswald in New York City this fall.