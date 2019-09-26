Rock of Ages Celebrates 100 Performances Off-Broadway

The 10th anniversary production celebrated the milestone September 25 at Kiehl's Since 1851- Hell's Kitchen.

The 10th anniversary production of Rock Of Ages, starring original cast member Mitchell Jarvis, celebrated 100 performances September 25 with cake at Kiehl's Since 1851- Hell's Kitchen. The show, which reflects the staging and production designs from the Tony-nominated Broadway original, runs through January 12, 2020.

With a book by Chris D'Arienzo, Rock of Ages features direction by Kristin Hanggi and choreography by Kelly Devine. The cast also includes CJ Eldred as Drew and Kirsten Scott as Sherrie alongside fellow original Broadway cast member Katie Webber as Waitress No. 1, PJ Griffith as Stacee Jaxx, Matt Ban as Dennis, Dane Biren as Franz, Rock of Ages Las Vegas alum Tiffany Engen as Regina, Tom Galantich as Hertz, and Jeannette Bayardelle as Justice/Mother.

The revival is produced by Michael Cohl/S2BN Entertainment in association with Barry Habib, Scott Prisand/Seth Fass, Tony Smith, and Randi Zuckerberg/Mara Burros-Sandler.

Flip through photos of the celebration below:

