See Sarah Jessica Parker and Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Take Over Times Square

The Sex and the City star joined the Tony Award-winning production September 5 to celebrate Harry Potter worldwide.

Following the September 5 performance, Sarah Jessica Parker joined Harry Potter and the Cursed Child for a magical takeover of Times Square. Accompanied by audience members and fans, the Sex and the City star celebrated Harry Potter’s reach across the world, with productions in New York, London, and Melbourne as well as upcoming productions in San Francisco, Toronto, and Hamburg. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child opened on Broadway April 22, 2018. The two-part play, penned by Jack Thorne, director John Tiffany, and original series author J.K. Rowling, was nominated for 10 Tony Awards, winning five, including Best Play. Flip through photos of the Times Square takeover below:

The production currently stars If/Then alum James Snyder in the title role, as well as Jenny Jules as Hermione Granger, Diane Davis as Ginny Potter, Matt Mueller as Ron Weasley, Nadia Brown as Rose Granger-Weasley, Jonno Roberts as Draco Malfoy, Nicholas Podany as Albus Potter, and Bubba Weiler as Scorpius Malfoy.