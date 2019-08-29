See Shoshana Bean, Krysta Rodriguez, Nicole Henry, and Jason Danieley Preview Upcoming Concerts at Feinstein's/54 Below

Bean currently performs her all-Broadway concert through September 5; Rodriguez will perform September 10–14, with guests including Smash co-star Andy Mientus and Hercules co-star Jelani Aladdin; Henry will perform Nicole Henry Sings Whitney HoustonSeptember 18–October 16; and Jason Danieley will perform A Heart to Heart September 18–21.
Flip through photos from the press preview below:
