See Shoshana Bean, Krysta Rodriguez, Nicole Henry, and Jason Danieley Preview Upcoming Concerts at Feinstein's/54 Below

By Nathan Skethway
Aug 29, 2019
 
Take a look at some of the shows hitting the stage at the cabaret venue in September.
Feinstein's-54 Below_August _Jason Danieley, Shoshana Bean, Nicole Henry, and Krysta Rodriguez_HR.jpg
Jason Danieley, Shoshana Bean, Nicole Henry, and Krysta Rodriguez Joseph Marzullo/WENN

In preparation for their upcoming concert engagements at Feinstein’s/54 Below, Shoshana Bean, Krysta Rodriguez, Nicole Henry, and Jason Danieley gave the press a sneak peek of their summer shows.

Bean currently performs her all-Broadway concert through September 5; Rodriguez will perform September 10–14, with guests including Smash co-star Andy Mientus and Hercules co-star Jelani Aladdin; Henry will perform Nicole Henry Sings Whitney Houston September 18–October 16; and Jason Danieley will perform A Heart to Heart September 18–21.

Flip through photos from the press preview below:

20 PHOTOS
Feinstein's-54 Below_August _Shoshana Bean_HR.jpg
Shoshana Bean Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Feinstein's-54 Below_August _Shoshana Bean_HR-3.jpg
Shoshana Bean Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Feinstein's-54 Below_August _Shoshana Bean_HR-2.jpg
Shoshana Bean Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Feinstein's-54 Below_August _Shoshana Bean_HR-4.jpg
Shoshana Bean Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Feinstein's-54 Below_August _Krysta Rodriguez_HR.jpg
Krysta Rodriguez Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Feinstein's-54 Below_August _Krysta Rodriguez_HR-2.jpg
Krysta Rodriguez Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Feinstein's-54 Below_August _Krysta Rodriguez_HR-3.jpg
Krysta Rodriguez Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Feinstein's-54 Below_August _Nicole Henry_HR-3.jpg
Nicole Henry Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Feinstein's-54 Below_August _Nicole Henry_HR-2.jpg
Nicole Henry Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Feinstein's-54 Below_August _Nicole Henry_HR-4.jpg
Nicole Henry Joseph Marzullo/WENN
