See Stephen Schwartz and Cast Preview The Prince of Egypt in London

Based on the animated film, the new musical begins previews February 5, 2020, at London’s Dominion Theatre.

Composer Stephen Schwartz previewed the new London stage adaptation of The Prince of Egypt at the Kimpton Fitzroy, joined by the newly announced cast of the production, including Luke Brady (Moses), Liam Tamne (Ramses), Christine Allado (Tzipporah), Alexia Khadime (Miriam), Joe Dixon (Seti), Debbie Kurup (Queen Tuya), Gary Wilmot (Jethro), Adam Pearce (Hotep), Tanisha Spring (Nefertari), and Silas Wyatt-Barke (Aaron).

The new musical, based on the 1998 Dreamworks animated movie, will begin performances February 5, 2020, at the Dominion Theatre. The U.K. premiere will officially open February 25.

The show will feature songs Schwartz penned for the movie (including the Oscar-winning “When You Believe”), as well as new numbers written for the stage adaptation.

Scott Schwartz (Stephen Schwartz's son) will direct the London staging, having previously helmed the 2017 world premiere at the TheatreWorks Silicon Valley (this year's Regional Theatre Tony Award recipient) in a co-production with Fredericia Teater Denmark. Sean Cheesman also returns as choreographer.

