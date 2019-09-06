See Stephen Schwartz and Cast Preview The Prince of Egypt in London

Photos   See Stephen Schwartz and Cast Preview The Prince of Egypt in London
By Nathan Skethway
Sep 06, 2019
Buy Tickets to The Prince of Egypt
 
Based on the animated film, the new musical begins previews February 5, 2020, at London’s Dominion Theatre.
The Prince of Egypt_London_Launch_2019_X_HR
Stephen Schwartz Darren Bell

Composer Stephen Schwartz previewed the new London stage adaptation of The Prince of Egypt at the Kimpton Fitzroy, joined by the newly announced cast of the production, including Luke Brady (Moses), Liam Tamne (Ramses), Christine Allado (Tzipporah), Alexia Khadime (Miriam), Joe Dixon (Seti), Debbie Kurup (Queen Tuya), Gary Wilmot (Jethro), Adam Pearce (Hotep), Tanisha Spring (Nefertari), and Silas Wyatt-Barke (Aaron).

The new musical, based on the 1998 Dreamworks animated movie, will begin performances February 5, 2020, at the Dominion Theatre. The U.K. premiere will officially open February 25.

The show will feature songs Schwartz penned for the movie (including the Oscar-winning “When You Believe”), as well as new numbers written for the stage adaptation.

Scott Schwartz (Stephen Schwartz's son) will direct the London staging, having previously helmed the 2017 world premiere at the TheatreWorks Silicon Valley (this year's Regional Theatre Tony Award recipient) in a co-production with Fredericia Teater Denmark. Sean Cheesman also returns as choreographer.

Flip through photos from the production below:

15 PHOTOS
The Prince of Egypt_London_Launch_2019_X_HR
Christine Allado Darren Bell
The Prince of Egypt_London_Launch_2019_X_HR
Gary Wilmot Darren Bell
The Prince of Egypt_London_Launch_2019_X_HR
Christine Allado Darren Bell
The Prince of Egypt_London_Launch_2019_X_HR
Alexia Khadime Darren Bell
The Prince of Egypt_London_Launch_2019_X_HR
Gary Wilmot Darren Bell
The Prince of Egypt_London_Launch_2019_X_HR
Liam Tamne and Luke Brady Darren Bell
The Prince of Egypt_London_Launch_2019_X_HR
Gary Wilmot Darren Bell
The Prince of Egypt_London_Launch_2019_X_HR
Alexia Khadime, Christine Allado, and Luke Brady Darren Bell
The Prince of Egypt_London_Launch_2019_X_HR
Gary Wilmot Darren Bell
The Prince of Egypt_London_Launch_2019_X_HR
Scott Schwartz Darren Bell
