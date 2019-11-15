See Stephen Sondheim Presented With Honorary Fellowship by the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art

See Stephen Sondheim Presented With Honorary Fellowship by the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art
By Nathan Skethway
Nov 15, 2019
 
The Tony-winning composer was celebrated November 14.

Eight-time Tony-winning composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim was presented with an Honorary Fellowship by the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art November 14. The event, which can be viewed above, was hosted by British Consul-General Antony Phillipson, with performances by RADA alumni Jamie Bogyo and Jenna Augen.

“During his extraordinary career Stephen Sondheim has transformed the landscape not only of musical theatre, but of theatre itself," said Edward Kemp, director of RADA. "In our training at RADA he is often compared both to Mozart and to Shakespeare, and in many ways his songs are as much the cornerstone of our singing training as Shakespeare’s poems and plays are the foundation of our text work.”

“I’ve been an Anglophile for a long time, partly because the first good reviews I ever got were in London," said Sondheim. "This is a continuing love affair as far as I’m concerned.”

Flip through photos from the event below:

Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts_Sondheim Honorary Fellowship_2019_X_HR
Stephen Sondheim Kurt Sneddon
Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts_Sondheim Honorary Fellowship_2019_X_HR
Larry Yurman, Jenna Augen, and Jamie Bogy Kurt Sneddon
Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts_Sondheim Honorary Fellowship_2019_X_HR
Clemency Burton-Hill and Pamela d’Arc Kurt Sneddon
Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts_Sondheim Honorary Fellowship_2019_X_HR
Stephen Sondheim, Edward Kemp, and Antony Phillipson Kurt Sneddon
Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts_Sondheim Honorary Fellowship_2019_X_HR
Stephen Sondheim and Jeanine Tesori Kurt Sneddon
Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts_Sondheim Honorary Fellowship_2019_X_HR
Stephen Sondheim and Elizabeth Stanley Kurt Sneddon
Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts_Sondheim Honorary Fellowship_2019_X_HR
Stephen Sondheim and Edward Kemp Kurt Sneddon
Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts_Sondheim Honorary Fellowship_2019_X_HR
Stephen Sondheim Kurt Sneddon
Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts_Sondheim Honorary Fellowship_2019_X_HR
Tammy Hensrud, Jane Streeton, Jeanine Tesori, and Jenna Augen Kurt Sneddon
Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts_Sondheim Honorary Fellowship_2019_X_HR
Jamie Bogyo, Stephen Sondheim, Jenna Augen, and Larry Yurman Kurt Sneddon
