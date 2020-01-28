See the Cast and Creatives of Broadway's Six Meet the Press

Photos   See the Cast and Creatives of Broadway's Six Meet the Press
By Nathan Skethway
Jan 28, 2020
The concert-style musical featuring the six wives of Henry VIII begins performances on Broadway February 13.

SIX, the new musical from Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, officially opens on Broadway March 12 at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre. The Olivier-nominated show, penned by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, puts the six wives of King Henry VIII in the spotlight, offering them the mic to reclaim their identities out of the shadow of their infamous spouse—set to a pop score.

Reprising their performances from the musical's North American premiere in Chicago will be Adrianna Hicks (The Color Purple) as Catherine of Aragon, Abby Mueller (Beautiful) as Jane Seymour, Andrea Macasaet as Anne Boleyn, Brittney Mack as Anna of Cleves, Samantha Pauly as Katherine Howard, and Anna Uzele (Once On This Island) as Catherine Parr. Nicole Kyoung-Mi Lambert, Courtney Mack, and Mallory Maedke will serve as the Alternate Queens.

SIX is co-directed by Moss and Jamie Armitage, featuring choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille. The Broadway run is produced by Kenny Wax, Wendy and Andy Barnes, George Stiles, and Kevin McCollum.

The design team includes set designer Emma Bailey, costume designer Gabriella Slade, sound designer Paul Gatehouse, and lighting designer Tim Deiling. The score features orchestrations by Tom Curran with music supervision and vocal arrangements by Joe Beighton.

