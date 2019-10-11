See the Cast of Broadway's Betrayal Celebrate the Late Harold Pinter's 86th Birthday

By Nathan Skethway
Oct 11, 2019
The Harold Pinter play, directed by Jamie Lloyd, currently runs at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre.
Betrayal_Broadway_Harold Pinter's 89th Birthday_2019_Tom Hiddleston, Zawe Ashton, Charlie Cox, and Eddie Arnold_HR_5.JPG
Tom Hiddleston, Zawe Ashton, Charlie Cox, and Eddie Arnold Bruce Glikas/BetrayalOnBroadway

The Broadway revival of Harold Pinter's Betrayal, directed by Jamie Lloyd, continues performances at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre. Previously seen in the West End as part of the Pinter at the Pinter season, the production stars Tom Hiddleston, Charlie Cox, and Zawe Ashton.

Betrayal, which opened September 5, recounts a seven-year romance in reverse chronological order. Hiddleston, Ashton, and Cox are all making their Broadway debuts as Robert, Jerry, and Emma, respectively. Rounding out the cast is Eddie Arnold as the Waiter.

On October 10, the cast gathered onstage post-show to celebrate what would have been the 86th birthday of late playwright Pinter with a champagne toast.

Flip through photos from the celebration below:

See the Cast of Betrayal Honor Harold Pinter’s 89th Birthday

See the Cast of Betrayal Honor Harold Pinter’s 89th Birthday

12 PHOTOS
Betrayal_Broadway_Harold Pinter's 89th Birthday_2019_Tom Hiddleston, Zawe Ashton, and Charlie Cox_HR_1.JPG
Tom Hiddleston, Zawe Ashton, and Charlie Cox Bruce Glikas/BetrayalOnBroadway
Betrayal_Broadway_Harold Pinter's 89th Birthday_2019_Tom Hiddleston_HR_2.JPG
Tom Hiddleston Bruce Glikas/BetrayalOnBroadway
Betrayal_Broadway_Harold Pinter's 89th Birthday_2019_Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton_HR_3.JPG
Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton Bruce Glikas/BetrayalOnBroadway
Betrayal_Broadway_Harold Pinter's 89th Birthday_2019_Tom Hiddleston, Zawe Ashton, Charlie Cox, and Eddie Arnold_HR_4.JPG
Tom Hiddleston, Zawe Ashton, Charlie Cox, and Eddie Arnold Bruce Glikas/BetrayalOnBroadway
Betrayal_Broadway_Harold Pinter's 89th Birthday_2019_Tom Hiddleston, Zawe Ashton, Charlie Cox, and Eddie Arnold_HR_5.JPG
Tom Hiddleston, Zawe Ashton, Charlie Cox, and Eddie Arnold Bruce Glikas/BetrayalOnBroadway
Betrayal_Broadway_Harold Pinter's 89th Birthday_2019_Tom Hiddleston, Zawe Ashton, Charlie Cox, and Eddie Arnold_HR_6.JPG
Tom Hiddleston, Zawe Ashton, Charlie Cox, and Eddie Arnold Bruce Glikas/BetrayalOnBroadway
Betrayal_Broadway_Harold Pinter's 89th Birthday_2019_Zawe Ashton, Tom Hiddleston, and Charlie Cox_HR_7.JPG
Zawe Ashton, Tom Hiddleston, and Charlie Cox Bruce Glikas/BetrayalOnBroadway
Betrayal_Broadway_Harold Pinter's 89th Birthday_2019_Charlie Cox, Zawe Ashton, and Tom Hiddleston_HR_8.JPG
Charlie Cox, Zawe Ashton, and Tom Hiddleston Bruce Glikas/BetrayalOnBroadway
Betrayal_Broadway_Harold Pinter's 89th Birthday_2019_Charlie Cox, Zawe Ashton, and Tom Hiddleston_HR_9.JPG
Charlie Cox, Zawe Ashton, and Tom Hiddleston Bruce Glikas/BetrayalOnBroadway
Betrayal_Broadway_Harold Pinter's 89th Birthday_2019_Jamie Lloyd, Charlie Cox, Zawe Ashton, and Tom Hiddleston_HR_10.JPG
Jamie Lloyd, Charlie Cox, Zawe Ashton, and Tom Hiddleston Bruce Glikas/BetrayalOnBroadway
