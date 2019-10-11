See the Cast of Broadway's Betrayal Celebrate the Late Harold Pinter's 86th Birthday

The Harold Pinter play, directed by Jamie Lloyd, currently runs at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre.

The Broadway revival of Harold Pinter's Betrayal, directed by Jamie Lloyd, continues performances at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre. Previously seen in the West End as part of the Pinter at the Pinter season, the production stars Tom Hiddleston, Charlie Cox, and Zawe Ashton.

Betrayal, which opened September 5, recounts a seven-year romance in reverse chronological order. Hiddleston, Ashton, and Cox are all making their Broadway debuts as Robert, Jerry, and Emma, respectively. Rounding out the cast is Eddie Arnold as the Waiter.

On October 10, the cast gathered onstage post-show to celebrate what would have been the 86th birthday of late playwright Pinter with a champagne toast.

Flip through photos from the celebration below:

