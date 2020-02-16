See the Cast of Broadway’s Company Meet the Press

The gender-swapped production, starring Katrina Lenk, begins performances at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre March 2.

The gender-swapped revival of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth’s Company, starring Katrina Lenk as Bobbie, will begin performances at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre March 2. The production, directed by two-time Tony winner Marianne Elliott, is set to open March 22, Sondheim’s 90th birthday.

Elliott collaborated with composer Sondheim to reimagine certain characters as the opposite gender. Bobby’s trio of girlfriends (Marta, Kathy, and April) are now boyfriends PJ, Theo, and Andy; the soon-to-be married (or not) Amy and Paul are now Jamie and Paul. In addition to gender swaps, the production introduces several updates to the lyrics and Furth’s book to bring the story into present day.

Company also stars two-time Tony winner Patti LuPone, repeating her Olivier-winning London performance as Joanne, Matt Doyle as Jamie, three-time Tony nominee Christopher Fitzgerald as David, two-time Tony nominee Christopher Sieber as Harry, Tony nominee Jennifer Simard as Sarah, Terence Archie as Larry, Grammy winner Etai Benson as Paul, Nikki Renée Daniels as Jenny, Claybourne Elder as Andy, Greg Hildreth as Peter, Kyle Dean Massey as Theo, Bobby Conte Thornton as P.J., and Rashidra Scott as Susan.

The musical was last revived on Broadway in 2006 in another re-imagined production, with John Doyle directing a cast of actor-musicians. Doyle and star Raúl Esparza earned Tony nominations, with the production winning Best Revival of a Musical.

The classic score includes “Company,” “You Could Drive a Person Crazy,” “The Ladies Who Lunch,” “Side by Side,” and “Being Alive.”

The production will also have choreography by Liam Steel, musical supervision by Joel Fram, set and costume design by Bunny Christie, lighting design by Neil Austin, sound design by Ian Dickinson, orchestrations by David Cullen, dance arrangements by Sam Davis, illusions by Chris Fisher, hair, wig, and makeup design by Campbell Young Associates, and casting by Cindy Tolan.

Company is produced on Broadway by Elliott & Harper Productions and The Shubert Organization, with Catherine Schreiber. Tim Levy serves as executive producer.

