See the Cast of The Inheritance Celebrate 100 Performances on Broadway

toggle menu
toggle search form
Photos   See the Cast of The Inheritance Celebrate 100 Performances on Broadway
By Marc J. Franklin
Feb 13, 2020
Buy Tickets to The Inheritance
 
Matthew Lopez's Olivier Award–winning play opened at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre November 17.
The Inheritance_Broadway_100 Performance_2020_HR
Cast of The Inheritance Marc J. Franklin

Matthew Lopez’s The Inheritance celebrated 100 performances on Broadway February 12. The Olivier-winning drama opened at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre November 17 after beginning preview performances September 27.

Loosely inspired by E. M. Forster’s Howards End, the two-part play is set in New York City a generation after the HIV/AIDS crisis of the ‘80s and ‘90s as a group of gay men struggle to connect to the past and maintain a sense of history.

Reprising their performances are original London cast members Andrew Burnap as Toby Darling, Tony Goldwyn as Henry Wilcox (temporarily assuming the role for John Benjamin Hickey), Paul Hilton as Morgan/Walter, Samuel H. Levine as Adam/Leo, and Kyle Soller (who won the Olivier Award for his work in the play) as Eric Glass.

They are joined by two-time Tony Award nominee Lois Smith as Margaret, Jordan Barbour as Tristan, Jonathan Burke as Agent, Darryl Gene Daughtry Jr. as Jason #1, Dylan Frederick as Young Walter, Kyle Harris as Jasper, Carson McCalley as Young Henry, Arturo Luis Soria as Jason #2, and Ryan M. Buggle and Tre Ryder as Boy. The company also includes understudies Mark H. Dold, Kate Goehring, Sam Lilja, Jake Odmark, Matthew Russell, Bradley James Tejeda, and Reggie D. White.

See the Cast of The Inheritance Celebrate 100 Performances on Broadway

See the Cast of The Inheritance Celebrate 100 Performances on Broadway

4 PHOTOS
The Inheritance_Broadway_100 Performance_2020_HR
Cast of The Inheritance Marc J. Franklin
The Inheritance_Broadway_100 Performance_2020_HR
Company of The Inheritance Marc J. Franklin
The Inheritance_Broadway_100 Performance_2020_HR
Cast and crew of The Inheritance Marc J. Franklin
The Inheritance_Broadway_100 Performance_2020_HR
The Inheritance 100th Performance cake Marc J. Franklin
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!