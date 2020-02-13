See the Cast of The Inheritance Celebrate 100 Performances on Broadway

Matthew Lopez's Olivier Award–winning play opened at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre November 17.

Matthew Lopez’s The Inheritance celebrated 100 performances on Broadway February 12. The Olivier-winning drama opened at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre November 17 after beginning preview performances September 27.

Loosely inspired by E. M. Forster’s Howards End, the two-part play is set in New York City a generation after the HIV/AIDS crisis of the ‘80s and ‘90s as a group of gay men struggle to connect to the past and maintain a sense of history.

Reprising their performances are original London cast members Andrew Burnap as Toby Darling, Tony Goldwyn as Henry Wilcox (temporarily assuming the role for John Benjamin Hickey), Paul Hilton as Morgan/Walter, Samuel H. Levine as Adam/Leo, and Kyle Soller (who won the Olivier Award for his work in the play) as Eric Glass.

They are joined by two-time Tony Award nominee Lois Smith as Margaret, Jordan Barbour as Tristan, Jonathan Burke as Agent, Darryl Gene Daughtry Jr. as Jason #1, Dylan Frederick as Young Walter, Kyle Harris as Jasper, Carson McCalley as Young Henry, Arturo Luis Soria as Jason #2, and Ryan M. Buggle and Tre Ryder as Boy. The company also includes understudies Mark H. Dold, Kate Goehring, Sam Lilja, Jake Odmark, Matthew Russell, Bradley James Tejeda, and Reggie D. White.