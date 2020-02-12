See the Cast of The Inheritance, Grand Horizons’ Ben McKenzie, and More at Second Stage’s All-Star Bowling Fundraiser

By Marc J. Franklin
Feb 12, 2020
 
Second Stage Theater’s 33rd annual All-Star Bowling Classic took place February 10.
Kyle Soller, Samuel H Levine, Paul Hilton, Andrew Burnap, and Tony Goldwyn Susan Cook

Second Stage Theater celebrated its 33rd annual All-Star Bowling Classic fundraiser at Lucky Strike February 10. Stars of the stage and screen, including the cast of The Inheritance and Ben McKenzie (The O.C., Second Stage's Grand Horizons), came out to support the theatre company and its fundraising efforts.

Founded in 1979, Second Stage is committed to producing new American plays as well as revisiting existing works by contemporary American playwrights. The Broadway premiere of Bess Wohl’s Grand Horizons is currently playing at the Hayes Theater, running through March 1. Second Stage’s production of Young Jean Lee’s We’re Gonna Die recently began performances at the company’s Tony Kiser Theater Off-Broadway ahead of a February 25 opening night.

Kyle Soller, Samuel H Levine, Paul Hilton, Andrew Burnap, and Tony Goldwyn Susan Cook
Daniel J. Watts Susan Cook
Ben McKenzie Susan Cook
Daniel J. Watts, Sherie Rene Scott, and Derrick Baskin Susan Cook
Brandon Uranowitz Susan Cook
Derrick Baskin Susan Cook
Elliot Villar Susan Cook
Jessica Frances Duke Susan Cook
Reed Birney and Max Gordon Moore Susan Cook
Tom Murro and Lauren Molella Susan Cook
