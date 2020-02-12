See the Cast of The Inheritance, Grand Horizons’ Ben McKenzie, and More at Second Stage’s All-Star Bowling Fundraiser

Second Stage Theater’s 33rd annual All-Star Bowling Classic took place February 10.

Second Stage Theater celebrated its 33rd annual All-Star Bowling Classic fundraiser at Lucky Strike February 10. Stars of the stage and screen, including the cast of The Inheritance and Ben McKenzie (The O.C., Second Stage's Grand Horizons), came out to support the theatre company and its fundraising efforts.

Founded in 1979, Second Stage is committed to producing new American plays as well as revisiting existing works by contemporary American playwrights. The Broadway premiere of Bess Wohl’s Grand Horizons is currently playing at the Hayes Theater, running through March 1. Second Stage’s production of Young Jean Lee’s We’re Gonna Die recently began performances at the company’s Tony Kiser Theater Off-Broadway ahead of a February 25 opening night.

