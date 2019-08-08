See the Casts of Oklahoma!, Pretty Woman, and More Perform at Broadway in Bryant Park August 8

By Nathan Skethway
Aug 08, 2019
The casts of Beautiful and Off-Broadway's A Musical About Star Wars were also featured.
Broadway in Bryant Park_August 8 2019_Chelsea Williams and Denver Milord_HR-4.jpg
Chelsea Williams and Denver Milord Joseph Marzullo/WENN

The 20th season of the 106.7 LITE FM concert series Broadway in Bryant Park continued August 8 with lunchtime performances from the casts of Broadway's Oklahoma!, Pretty Woman, and Beautiful, as well as cast members from the Off-Broadway parody musical A Musical About Star Wars.

Broadway in Bryant Park is scheduled to continue Thursdays through August 15. The free, hour-long performances, hosted by 106.7 LITE FM’s on-air personalities, begin at 12:30 PM on the Bryant Park Stage.

Upcoming performances are set to include cast members from Tootsie, Mean Girls, and more.

Flip through photos of the concert below:

Broadway in Bryant Park_August 8 2019_Chelsea Williams and Denver Milord_HR.jpg
Chelsea Williams and Denver Milord Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Broadway in Bryant Park_August 8 2019_Denver Milord_HR.jpg
Denver Milord Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Broadway in Bryant Park_August 8 2019_Chelsea Williams_HR.jpg
Chelsea Williams Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Broadway in Bryant Park_August 8 2019_Chelsea Williams and Denver Milord_HR-2.jpg
Chelsea Williams and Denver Milord Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Broadway in Bryant Park_August 8 2019_Chelsea Williams and Denver Milord_HR-4.jpg
Chelsea Williams and Denver Milord Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Broadway in Bryant Park_August 8 2019_Chris Bannow_HR.jpg
Chris Bannow Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Broadway in Bryant Park_August 8 2019_Chris Bannow_HR-2.jpg
Chris Bannow Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Broadway in Bryant Park_August 8 2019_Emily McNamara, Taylor Crousore, and Scott Richard Foster_HR-2.jpg
Emily McNamara, Taylor Crousore, and Scott Richard Foster Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Broadway in Bryant Park_August 8 2019_Emily McNamara, Taylor Crousore, and Scott Richard Foster_HR.jpg
Emily McNamara, Taylor Crousore, and Scott Richard Foster Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Broadway in Bryant Park_August 8 2019_Michael Stiggers, Jay McKenzie, and Josh A. Dawson_HR.jpg
Michael Stiggers, Jay McKenzie, and Josh A. Dawson Joseph Marzullo/WENN
