See the Casts of Oklahoma!, Pretty Woman, and More Perform at Broadway in Bryant Park August 8

The casts of Beautiful and Off-Broadway's A Musical About Star Wars were also featured.

The 20th season of the 106.7 LITE FM concert series Broadway in Bryant Park continued August 8 with lunchtime performances from the casts of Broadway's Oklahoma!, Pretty Woman, and Beautiful, as well as cast members from the Off-Broadway parody musical A Musical About Star Wars. Broadway in Bryant Park is scheduled to continue Thursdays through August 15. The free, hour-long performances, hosted by 106.7 LITE FM’s on-air personalities, begin at 12:30 PM on the Bryant Park Stage. Upcoming performances are set to include cast members from Tootsie, Mean Girls, and more. Flip through photos of the concert below:

Oklahoma, Pretty Woman, and More Perform at Broadway in Bryant Park August 8 Oklahoma, Pretty Woman, and More Perform at Broadway in Bryant Park August 8 22 PHOTOS