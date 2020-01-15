See The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Visit Erika Jayne at Chicago

The Bravo stars visited the singer and reality personality at Broadway’s Ambassador Theatre January 14.

Beverly Hills came to Broadway as the stars of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills visited Erika Jayne at the New York production of Chicago January 14.

Jayne made her Broadway debut in the hit revival January 6, assuming the role of Roxie Hart through March 29 in the hit revival. She is the latest star from the Real Housewives franchise to step into the long-running musical, following Atlanta’s NeNe Leakes and Kandi Burruss and Beverly Hills’ Lisa Rinna (albeit five years before joining the series). In addition to the Bravo series, Jayne's television oeuvre includes Dancing With the Stars, The Young and the Restless, and Lip Sync Battle.

See The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Visit Erika Jayne at Chicago See The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Visit Erika Jayne at Chicago 8 PHOTOS

Jayne is joined onstage by Paulo Szot as Billy Flynn, Amra-Faye Wright as Velma Kelly, Raymond Bokhour as Amos Hart, NaTasha Yvette Williams as Matron “Mama” Morton, and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine.

With a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Ebb, Chicago is now the longest-running American musical in Broadway history. Produced by Barry and Fran Weissler, the staging is the winner of six 1997 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Cast Recording.

Directed by Tony winner Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Tony winner Ann Reinking, Chicago features set design by John Lee Beatty, costume design by Tony winner William Ivey Long, lighting design by Tony winner Ken Billington, sound design by Scott Lehrer, and casting by Stewart/Whitley.