See Tony Winners Ben Platt, Jessica Lange, Judith Light, and Bette Midler in New Trailer for Netflix's The Politician

The star-studded comedy from Ryan Murphy premieres September 27.

Before Netflix’s The Politician premieres September 27, see Tony winners Ben Platt, Judith Light, Bette Midler, and Jessica Lange—plus a host of other stage and screen stars—in a new trailer.

Platt as Payton, a Santa Barbara high school student with lofty political aspirations. Among those joining him are his Dear Evan Hansen co-star Laura Dreyfuss, and Oscar winner Gwyneth Paltrow. The series will also feature Tony nominee Bob Balaban, Zoey Deutch, Lucy Boynton, David Corenswet, Julia Schlaepfer, Theo Germaine, Rahne Jones, and Benjamin Barrett..

The Politician marks the first show from TV honcho Ryan Murphy as part of his new deal with the streaming service.

Watch the full trailer above.