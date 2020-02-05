See Tina: The Tina Turner Musical Celebrate 100 Performances on Broadway

The bio-musical, starring Tony and Olivier nominee Adrienne Warren, opened at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre November 7.

Tina: The Tina Turner Musical celebrated 100 performance on Broadway February 4. The bio-musical production, starring Tony and Oliver Award nominee Adrienne Warren, opened at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre November 7, 2020.

Directed by Phyllida Lloyd and written by Katori Hall with Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins, the musical charts the life of Turner from her hometown of Nutbush, Tennessee (where she was born Anna-Mae Bullock), to her initial rise to stardom, her abuse at the hands of Ike Turner, and her eventual reclamation of her name and image. Incorporated into her story are several of her hits, including "River Deep Mountain High," "Private Dancer," and "(Simply) The Best."

Rounding out the company are Daniel J. Watts as Ike Turner, Dawnn Lewis as Zelma, and Myra Lucretia Taylor as Gran Georgeanna, Steven Booth, Nick Rashad Burroughs, Gerald Caesar, Holli’ Conway, Kayla Davion, Leandra Ellis-Gaston, Charlie Franklin, Judith Franklin, Matthew Griffin, Sheldon Henry, David Jennings, Ross Lekites, Robert Lenzi, Gloria Manning, Rob Marnell, Mehret Marsh, Jhardon DiShon Milton, Natonia Monét, Destinee Rea, Jessica Rush, Justin Schuman, Allysa Shorte, Carla Stewart, Jayden Theophile, Skye Turner, Antonio Watson, and Katie Webber.

Nkeki Obi-Melekwe plays Tina at select performances.

The production features sets and costumes by Mark Thompson, musical supervision, additional music and arrangements by Nicholas Skilbeck, lighting by Bruno Poet, sound by Nevin Steinberg, projection design by Jeff Sugg, and orchestrations by Ethan Popp. Casting is by Telsey + Company.