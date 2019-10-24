See Tituss Burgess, Bonnie Milligan, and More in Living For Today Benefit Concert

The Joe's Pub event supported the ACLU, The Matthew Shepard Foundation, The National Women’s Law Center, and HIAS.

The 12th Annual Living for Today concert fundraiser returned to Joe’s Pub October 20 with a lineup of performers including Emmy Award nominee Tituss Burgess, Paige Davis, Eric Anderson, Bonnie Milligan, Nic Rouleau, Carmen Ruby Floyd, Eric William Morris, Taylor Iman Jones, Phoenix Best, and David R. Gordon.

David Alpert (Broadway’s If/Then, A Trip to Bountiful, The Apple Boys) directs and produces the concert series that supports Gilana’s Fund, which provides funding to non-profit organizations that support acceptance and understanding. This year’s recipients include the ACLU, The Matthew Shepard Foundation, The National Women’s Law Center, and HIAS.

Ben Cameron (Wicked, Aida) hosted the event, which featured musicians Jason Wetzel, Gregg Monteith, and Kris Rogers.

Living for Today was created by director-producer Alpert in 2008, a year after the passing of his sister Gilana Alpert at the age of 26. To date, Gilana’s Fund has helped raised nearly $100,000 and benefited numerous non-profit organizations nationwide.

Flip through photos from the event below:

