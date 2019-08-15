See Tom Hiddleston, Charlie Cox, and Zawe Ashton Greet Fans After 1st Preview of Betrayal on Broadway

The Harold Pinter play, directed by Jamie Lloyd, began previews at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre August 14.

Performances began August 14 in the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre for the Broadway revival of Harold Pinter's Betrayal. The Jamie Lloyd-helmed production, previously seen in the West End, stars Tom Hiddleston (the Avengers series), Charlie Cox (Daredevil), and Zawe Ashton (Wanderlust).

Betrayal recounts a seven-year romance in reverse chronological order. Hiddleston, Ashton, and Cox are all making their Broadway debuts as Robert, Jerry, and Emma, respectively. Rounding out the cast is Eddie Arnold as the Waiter.

The limited engagement will officially open on Broadway September 5.

Flip through photos from the stage door below:

