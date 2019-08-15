See Tom Hiddleston, Charlie Cox, and Zawe Ashton Greet Fans After 1st Preview of Betrayal on Broadway

By Nathan Skethway
Aug 15, 2019
The Harold Pinter play, directed by Jamie Lloyd, began previews at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre August 14.
Charlie Cox, Zawe Ashton, Tom Hiddleston, and Eddie Arnold Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Performances began August 14 in the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre for the Broadway revival of Harold Pinter's Betrayal. The Jamie Lloyd-helmed production, previously seen in the West End, stars Tom Hiddleston (the Avengers series), Charlie Cox (Daredevil), and Zawe Ashton (Wanderlust).

Betrayal recounts a seven-year romance in reverse chronological order. Hiddleston, Ashton, and Cox are all making their Broadway debuts as Robert, Jerry, and Emma, respectively. Rounding out the cast is Eddie Arnold as the Waiter.

The limited engagement will officially open on Broadway September 5.

Flip through photos from the stage door below:

Fans Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Charlie Cox, Zawe Ashton, and Tom Hiddleston Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Zawe Ashton and Tom Hiddleston Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Charlie Cox, Zawe Ashton, and Tom Hiddleston Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Charlie Cox Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Zawe Ashton Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Tom Hiddleston Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Tom Hiddleston Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Tom Hiddleston Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton Joseph Marzullo/WENN
