See Tony Award Winner Shuler Hensley Celebrate Fiddler: A Miracle of Miracles Documentary

The actor performed from Fiddler on the Roof ahead of the film’s screening at the Atlanta Jewish Film Festival August 7.

Tony Award winner Shuler Hensely celebrated the new documentary Fiddler: A Miracle of Miracles at the Atlanta Jewish Film Festival August 7. The actor gave audience members a surprise performances as Tevya in Fiddler on the Roof ahead of the film’s screening at the Sandy Springs Performing Art Center.

The film, created by Max Lewkowicz, features interviews with Fiddler lyricist Sheldon Harnick, the show’s original producer Harold Prince, and original cast member Austin Pendleton. Co-written with Valerie Thomas, Fiddler: A Miracle of Miracles also includes archival footage of original director-choreographer Jerome Robbins and interviews with Lin-Manuel Miranda, Chaim Topol, Harvey Fierstein, Fran Lebowitz, Calvin Trillin, and Nathan Englander.

Fiddler on the Roof premiered on Broadway September 22, 1964, at the Imperial Theatre, winning nine Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Composer and Lyricist, and Best Author. The original production ran through July 2, 1972. A new Yiddish-language revival is playing a critically acclaimed Off-Broadway run at Stage 42.

Flip through photos of the screening below:

