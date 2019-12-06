See Tony Winner Michael Cerveris Guest Star on The Blacklist

Film & TV News
By Emily Selleck
Dec 06, 2019
 
The Fun Home actor plays a villain named Victor Skovic in the December 6 episode.

Broadway veteran Michael Cerveris guest stars on the December 6 episode of The Blacklist. Playbill has your exclusive first look in the video above.

In the clip, Cerveris, as experimental scientist Victor Skovi, tests "recovered memory therapy" which he offers to the highest bidder and uses for nefarious purposes.

The character will also appear in the show's fall finale, airing December 13 on NBC.

Cerveris most recently took the Broadway stage in his Tony-winning turn as Bruce Bechdel in Fun Home. He also received a Tony Award for his bow in Assassins and has been nominated for roles in Evita, Lovemusik, Sweeney Todd, and The Who's Tommy.

The Blacklist follows the life of ex-government agent Raymond "Red" Reddington (James Spader) as he hunts down an infamous “blacklist” of spies, terrorists, and mobsters. The NBC show also stars Megan Boone, and Diego Klattenhoff.

