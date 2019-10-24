See Tony-Winning Broadway Producers Daryl Roth, Mara Isaacs, and More Discuss Producing at 'Ladies Who Launch' Panel

The event was hosted by Tony-winning producer Jamie deRoy at the Friar's Club.

Tony-winning Broadway producer Jamie deRoy (A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder) hosted a luncheon and panel, entitled "Ladies Who Launch," with five powerhouse female producers at the Friar's Club October 22.

The panel, held in the club’s famous Frank Sinatra Dining Room, included Tony-winning producers Susan Gallin (Angels in America), Robyn Goodman (Avenue Q), Mara Isaacs (Hadestown), Nelle Nugent (Latin History for Morons), and Daryl Roth (Kinky Boots).

The Friar's Club was founded in 1904 and serves as an exclusive club for comedians and other celebrities. DeRoy, a three-time Tony winner, was among the first eight women to be inducted into the club after its original "men only" rule was retired.

Flip through photos from the panel below:

