See Tony-Winning Broadway Producers Daryl Roth, Mara Isaacs, and More Discuss Producing at 'Ladies Who Launch' Panel

By Nathan Skethway
Oct 24, 2019
 
The event was hosted by Tony-winning producer Jamie deRoy at the Friar's Club.
Nelle Nugent, Susan Gallin, Jamie deRoy, Mara Isaacs, Robyn Goodman and Daryl Roth Michael Bryk

Tony-winning Broadway producer Jamie deRoy (A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder) hosted a luncheon and panel, entitled "Ladies Who Launch," with five powerhouse female producers at the Friar's Club October 22.

The panel, held in the club’s famous Frank Sinatra Dining Room, included Tony-winning producers Susan Gallin (Angels in America), Robyn Goodman (Avenue Q), Mara Isaacs (Hadestown), Nelle Nugent (Latin History for Morons), and Daryl Roth (Kinky Boots).

The Friar's Club was founded in 1904 and serves as an exclusive club for comedians and other celebrities. DeRoy, a three-time Tony winner, was among the first eight women to be inducted into the club after its original "men only" rule was retired.

Flip through photos from the panel below:

Jamie deRoy and Susan Gallin Michael Bryk
Mara Issacs and Nelle Nugent Michael Bryk
Jamie deRoy Michael Bryk
Jamie deRoy, Susan Gallin, Robyn Goodman, and Nelle Nugent Michael Bryk
Jamie deRoy, Robyn Goodman, Mara Isaacs, Nelle Nugent and Daryl Roth Michael Bryk
Daryl Roth Michael Bryk
Jamie deRoy and Robyn Goodman Michael Bryk
Robyn Goodman and Mara Isaacs Michael Bryk
Nelle Nugent, Susan Gallin, Jamie deRoy, Mara Isaacs, Robyn Goodman and Daryl Roth Michael Bryk
Jamie deRoy and Christian Alexander Michael Bryk
