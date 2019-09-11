See Tootsie Celebrate Its Cast Recording at Barnes & Noble

Tony winner David Yazbek and the cast of the musical gave an in-store performance and signing September 10.

The Broadway cast of Tootsie, including Tony Award winner Santino Fontana and Tony nominees Sarah Stiles and Lilli Cooper, joined Tony-winning composer-lyricist David Yazbek at Barnes & Noble September 10 to celebrate the release of the musical's original Broadway cast recording. To commemorate the release, the cast joined fans for an in-store performance and CD signing event.

Tootsie features a Tony-nominated score by Yazbeck and a Tony-winning book by Robert Horn. The Decca Broadway cast recording was released digitally in June and arrived on CD August 16. As previously announced, the album is among Decca Broadway's first releases of its relaunch (the label had been dormant since the release of the 2015 The King and I cast recording).

Directed by Scott Ellis and choreographed Denis Jones, Tootsie tells the story of Michael Dorsey, a struggling actor who lands a job under the female persona of Dorothy Michaels. Based on the 1982 Dustin Hoffman film, Tootsie opened on Broadway April 23 at the Marquis Theatre.

Flip through photos of the celebration below:

