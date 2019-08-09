See Tyler Hanes, Heidi Blickenstaff, and More at Broadway Dreams' North Carolina Summer Intensive

The organization continued its summer tour in Charlotte July 27–August 4.

Broadway Dreams continued its summer intensive tour Unplugged at the Blumenthal Performing Arts Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. The week-long program ran July 27–August 4, taught by a host of Broadway veterans including Tyler Hanes, Heidi Blickenstaff, Broadway Dreams alum Noah J. Ricketts, and others. The week also included a fundraiser held at the home of Broadway Dreams Board President Elizabeth Faulkner and her husband, J.C. Faulker, featuring performances from Hanes, Blickenstaff, Rickets, and more.

In each tour location, Broadway Dreams presents a roster of directors, performers, and industry insiders, who offer musical theatre training through week-long intensive workshops for students of all ages, skill levels, and backgrounds. At week’s end, students perform alongside their Broadway instructors in a musical revue open to the public, featuring selections from such shows as The Prom, Once On This Island, Jesus Christ Superstar, The Band’s Visit, Hercules, Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, American Idiot, and more.

“Last year over 60 Broadway Dreams students landed roles on Broadway and national tours, including Hamilton (all companies), Frozen, and SpongeBob SquarePants,” said Annette Tanner, Broadway Dreams founder and president, in a statement. “Our organization has proven itself to be one of the most effective ways to jump start a career in musical theater. We have reached more than 12,000 students globally, awarded over $1M in scholarships, and helped pave the way for more than 50 Broadway debuts. If you’re serious about your future as a musical theater performer, I encourage you to join us this summer.”

Flip through photos of the program below:



Tyler Hanes, Heidi Blickenstaff, and More at Broadway Dreams' Charlotte Summer Intensive Tyler Hanes, Heidi Blickenstaff, and More at Broadway Dreams' Charlotte Summer Intensive 18 PHOTOS

Among the faculty are Broadway artists Nick Adams, Tony winner Lynn Ahrens, Olivier nominee Stafford Arima, Heidi Blickenstaff, Leandro Coelho, Bill Congdon, Quentin Earl Darrington, Chris Brent Davis, Caryl Fantel, Tony nominee Robbie Fairchild, Sara Jean Ford, Ari Groover, Tyler Hanes, Christopher J. Hanke, Emmy nominee Van Hansis, Luke Hawkins, Noah Himmelstein, Victor Jackson, Tony and Pulitzer Prize winner Tom Kitt, Tony nominee Dan Knechtges, Megan Larche, Emmy nominee Spencer Liff, Michelle Lynch, Tony nominee Rob McClure, Scott Anderson Morris, Alex Newell, Bruce Petherick, Ryann Redmond, Noah J. Ricketts, Matthew Lee Robinson, Nicholas Rodriguez, MiMi Scardulla, Matthew Scott, Lynne Shankel, Elizabeth Stanley, Balint Varga, and Amanda Watkins.

The tour will continue at the Theatre Under the Stars at Theatre Calgary in Calgary, Alberta Canada (August 6-12), Mandell Theatre in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (August 5-10), and at RWS Entertainment Group in Long Island City, New York (August 13-17).

