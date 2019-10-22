See What the Cast and Crew Have to Say About The Half-Life of Marie Curie

By Dan Meyer
Oct 22, 2019
Co-stars Francesca Faridany and Kate Mulgrew and director Gaye Taylor Upchurch discuss the friendship found within Lauren Gunderson's play.

The Half-Life of Marie Curie stars Francesca Faridany and Kate Mulgrew, along with director Gaye Taylor Upchurch, spoke to Playbill this week. In the video above, they discuss the themes of friendship and female empowerment found within Lauren Gunderson’s play about the two-time Nobel prize-winning scientist.

Faridany stars as Marie Curie opposite Mulgrew as British physicist Hertha Ayrton in the play about the friendship shared by the pioneering female scientists, and a scandal during the summer of 1912 that threatened to overshadow Curie’s second Nobel Prize.

The Audible production begins previews November 12 Off-Broadway at Minetta Lane Theatre ahead of a November 19 opening. As with previous productions, Audible will record and release The Half-Life of Marie Curie as an audio play.

READ: How Audible Is Disrupting the Theatre Space—For Good

The creative team includes scenic designer Rachel Hauck, costume designer Sarah Laux, lighting designer Amith Chandrashaker, and sound designer Darron L. West.

