See What’s Coming to BroadwayHD in November

The streaming service adds Putting It Together and more to its growing catalog.

Just in time for fall weather, BroadwayHD gives us another reason to stay on the couch with its November release of titles theatre-goers can enjoy from home—from a Shakespeare production to The Nutcracker and a celebration of Stephen Sondheim.

See below for what's new on BroadwayHD in November.

November 7

Julius Caesar

Phyllida Lloyd directs an all-female cast in the Donmar Warehouse production starring Dame Harriet Walter, Jackie Clune, and Jade Anouka.

November 14

Nunsense Anthology Series

Dan Goggin’s musical spectacle celebrates 35 years in 2019 with this collection of television specials featuring Rue McClanahan, Georgia Engel, Vicki Lawrence, and John Ritter.

November 21

Putting It Together

Carol Burnett and George Hearn lead an ensemble of performers celebrating the works of Stephen Sondheim.

November 26

A Christmas Carol

The BBC adaptation of Charles Dickens’ holiday tale stars Michael Hordern, Patricia Quinn, and Bernard Lee.

The Nutcracker

Performed by The Royal Ballet, upcoming Cats star Francesca Hayward and Alexander Campbell dance the roles of Clara and the Nutcracker, with Gary Avis as Drosselmeyer.

Absurd Person Singular

Michael Gambon and Maureen Lipman star in the BBC adaptation of Alan Ayckbourn’s play.

The MeshugaNutcracker!

The musical celebration of Chanukah is written and directed by Scott Evan Guggenheim, Shannon Guggenheim, and Stephen Guggenheim.

BroadwayHD is a streaming service that offers a host of licensed recordings of performances from Broadway, Off-Broadway, the West End, and regional theatres. Among the more popular offerings are Falsettos starring Christian Borle and Andrew Rannells, the Roundabout Theatre Company productions of She Loves Me and Holiday Inn, and the Tony-winning Memphis.

For more, visit BroadwayHD.com.

