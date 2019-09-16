See Who'll Star in Les Misérables When Revised Staging Heads to London's West End

The newly restored and renamed Sondheim Theatre will reopen December 18 for the new production of the international hit musical.

Casting is nearly complete for the new version of the international hit musical Les Misérables, which will reopen the newly restored and renamed Sondheim Theatre beginning December 18.

The cast will be led by Jon Robyns (Hamilton) as Jean Valjean, Bradley Jaden as Javert, Gerard Carey as Thénardier, Carrie Hope Fletcher as Fantine, Shan Ako as Eponine, Josefina Gabrielle as Madame Thénardier, Ashley Gilmour as Enjolras, and Lily Kerhoas as Cosette. (Fletcher will play Fantine December 18–February 29, 2020, and April 20–July 25. Rachelle Ann Go will play the role March 2–April 18 and then again beginning July 27.)

Fletcher, Jaden, Ako, and Kerhoas can be seen in these same roles in Les Misérables—The Staged Concert, which continues at London’s Gielgud Theatre through November 30.

The ensemble for the upcoming production will include Kelly Agbowu, Ciarán Bowling, Richard Carson, Rodney Earl Clarke, Matthew Dale, Matt Dempsey, Harry Dunnett, Jessie Hart, Jessica Joslin, Sarah Lark, Georgie Lovatt, Ellie Ann Lowe, Luke McCall, Leo Miles, Claire O’Leary, Shane O’Riordan, Kathy Peacock, Sam Peggs, Mark Pearce, Emma Warren, Sake Wijers, Mared Williams, and Samuel Wyn-Morris.

Les Misérables is written by Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg and is based on the novel by Victor Hugo. It has music by Schönberg, lyrics by Herbert Kretzmer, original French text by Boublil and Jean-Marc Natel, additional material by James Fenton, and adaptation by Trevor Nunn and John Caird. Orchestrations are by Stephen Metcalfe, Christopher Jahnke, and Stephen Brooker with original orchestrations by John Cameron.

The production is directed by Laurence Connor and James Powell and designed by Matt Kinley (inspired by the paintings of Victor Hugo with costumes by Andreane Neofitou and Christine Rowland) with lighting by Paule Constable, sound by Mick Potter, musical staging by Michael Ashcroft and Geoffrey Garratt, and music supervision by Stephen Brooker and Alfonso Casado Trigo.

