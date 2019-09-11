See Who'll Star in We Will Rock You at Madison Square Garden

By Andrew Gans
Sep 11, 2019
 
The North American tour of the Queen musical will play Manhattan beginning November 14.
Alysse Ernewein, Keri Kelly, Brian Christensen, and Trevor Coll in We Will Rock You

The North American tour of the Queen musical We Will Rock You will play the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden November 14–17.

Taking center stage in New York City will be Trevor Coll as Galileo, Keri Kelly as Scaramouche, Krystle Chance as Killer Queen, Alysse Ernewein as Oz, Brian Christensen as Brit, Kyle Gruninger as Khashoggi, and Kevin Doe as Buddy. Also new to the production is music director Stuart Morley.

Based on the songs of Queen with a book by Ben Elton, the musical follows two revolutionaries, Galileo and Scaramouche, on a quest to save rock n’ roll in a post-apocalyptic world where there are no musical instruments and rock n’ roll has died. They join a small group of societal outcasts, the Bohemians, as they fight to take back the iPlanet from the all-powerful Globalsoft, led by the Killer Queen.

The original West End production featured music supervision from Brian May and Roger Taylor, and Elton fashioned the futuristic story around more than 24 of Queen’s biggest hit songs, including “We Are the Champions,” “Radio Ga Ga,” “I Want To Break Free,” “Somebody To Love,” “Killer Queen,” “Don’t Stop Me Now,” “Under Pressure,” “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “Another One Bites The Dust,” and, “We Will Rock You.”

