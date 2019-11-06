See Whoopi Goldberg, Gavin Creel, and More at Celebrating 25 Magical Years of Disney on Broadway Benefit Concert

By Marc J. Franklin
Nov 06, 2019
 
The one-night-only concert event, raising funds for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, was presented at the New Amsterdam Theatre November 4.
Celebrating 25 Magical Years of Disney on Broadway_New Amsterdam Theatre_2019_HR
Whoopi Goldberg Evan Zimmerman

Celebrating 25 Magical Years of Disney on Broadway, a one-night-only concert benefiting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, was presented November 4 at 8 PM at the New Amsterdam Theatre. The event, which boasted a cast of 79 performers and a 15-piece onstage orchestra, raised $570,426 for the nonprofit organization.

The evening featured music from Disney’s 25-year run on Broadway, which began with the 1993 premiere of Beauty and the Beast. The concert included songs from the Disney stage productions of Aida, Aladdin, Frozen, The Lion King, The Little Mermaid, Mary Poppins, Newsies, and Tarzan.

To honor the occasion, Disney alumni came out to celebrate the company’s contribution to Broadway, including Whoopi Goldberg, Gavin Creel, Norm Lewis, and more.

Flip through photos of the concert below:

23 PHOTOS
Celebrating 25 Magical Years of Disney on Broadway_New Amsterdam Theatre_2019_HR
The Lion King welcome blessing Monica Simoes
Celebrating 25 Magical Years of Disney on Broadway_New Amsterdam Theatre_2019_HR
Whoopi Goldberg Evan Zimmerman
Celebrating 25 Magical Years of Disney on Broadway_New Amsterdam Theatre_2019_HR
Michael James Scott Monica Simoes
Celebrating 25 Magical Years of Disney on Broadway_New Amsterdam Theatre_2019_HR
Kara Lindsay Evan Zimmerman
Celebrating 25 Magical Years of Disney on Broadway_New Amsterdam Theatre_2019_HR
Josh Strickland Evan Zimmerman
Celebrating 25 Magical Years of Disney on Broadway_New Amsterdam Theatre_2019_HR
Mandy Gonzalez Monica Simoes
Celebrating 25 Magical Years of Disney on Broadway_New Amsterdam Theatre_2019_HR
Kerry Butler Evan Zimmerman
Celebrating 25 Magical Years of Disney on Broadway_New Amsterdam Theatre_2019_HR
Merle Dandridge Monica Simoes
Celebrating 25 Magical Years of Disney on Broadway_New Amsterdam Theatre_2019_HR
Sherie Rene Scott and Adam Pascal Evan Zimmerman
Celebrating 25 Magical Years of Disney on Broadway_New Amsterdam Theatre_2019_HR
Andrew Barth Feldman and company Evan Zimmerman
Share

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is one of the nation’s leading industry-based, nonprofit AIDS fundraising and grant-making organizations. Since its founding in 1988, it has raised more than $300 million for essential services for people with HIV/AIDS and other critical illnesses across the United States.

