See Who’s Joining Carolee Carmello in the New Company of Hello, Dolly! Tour

The traveling staging of the Tony-winning revival resumes September 25 with the Tony nominee in the title role.

A handful of new faces will join Carolee Carmello as the national tour of Hello, Dolly! resumes performances September 25 at the Starlight Theatre in Kansas City, Missouri.

As previously announced, the Tony Award nominee assumes the title role of Dolly Gallagher Levi from Tony winner Betty Buckley. Joining her will be John Bolton (Anastasia) as Horace Vandergelder, previous understudy Daniel Beeman as Cornelius Hackl, Sean Burns (Jersey Boys tour) as Barnaby Tucker, Chelsea Cree Groen as Minnie Fay, Colin LeMoine as Ambrose Kemper, Laura Sky Herman as Ermengarde, Jane Brockman (Wicked) as Ernestina, and Blake Hammond (Living on Love) as Rudolph. Continuing as Irene Molloy will be Analisa Leaming.

Rounding out the company are Colin Bradbury, Alec Cohen, Julian DeGuzman, Karen Elliott, Christopher Faison, Jenny Hickman, Laura Irion, Madison Johnson, Julie Kavanagh, Nathan Keen, Ben Lanham, Marty Lauter, Ian Liberto, Hillary Porter, Steffany Pratt, Kyle Samuel, Scott Shedenhelm, Timothy Shew, Maria Cristina Slye, Cassie Austin Taylor, Cayel Tregeagle, Davis Wayne, and Brandon L. Whitmore.

Led by four-time Tony-winning director Zaks and choreographed by Tony winner Warren Carlyle, the entire creative team of the Broadway production of Hello, Dolly! reprises their work for the tour, including Santo Loquasto (sets and costume design), Natasha Katz (lighting design), Scott Lehrer (sound design), Andy Einhorn (music supervision), Larry Hochman (orchestrations), Don Pippin (vocal arrangements), David Chase (dance arrangements), and Telsey + Company (casting).

The Broadway revival of Hello, Dolly! was the winner of four 2017 Tony Awards including Best Revival of a Musical and Actress in a Musical, going to the show's star Bette Midler. Donna Murphy and Bernadette Peters also performed the title role on Broadway.

