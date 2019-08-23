See Who’s Joining Caroline Innerbichler and Caroline Bowman in Frozen Tour

The Disney production will kick off this fall.

Additional principal casting has been announced for the Frozen North American tour, which will launch in Schenectady, New York, November 10–24 prior to an official opening at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre in Los Angeles December 4, 2019–February 2, 2020.

Joining previously announced Caroline Bowman as Elsa and Caroline Innerbichler as Anna will be Austin Colby (Jersey Boys), who is married to Bowman, as Hans, F. Michael Haynie (Wicked) as Olaf, Mason Reeves (Footloose at the Muny) as Kristoff, Jeremy Morse (Waitress) as Weselton, and Collin Baja (Hello, Dolly!) and Evan Strand (Hairspray Live!) alternating as Sven.

Additional casting will be announced in the coming weeks.

Married couple Bowman and Colby share their excitement about touring together in the video below:



The Michael Grandage-helmed musical, based on the 2013 Oscar-winning animated film, opened at Broadway’s St. James Theatre in March 2018, subsequently earning Tony Award nods for Best Musical, Best Score for Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, and Best Book for Jennifer Lee.

