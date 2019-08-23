See Who’s Joining Caroline Innerbichler and Caroline Bowman in Frozen Tour

toggle menu
toggle search form
National Tour News   See Who’s Joining Caroline Innerbichler and Caroline Bowman in Frozen Tour
By Andrew Gans
Aug 23, 2019
 
The Disney production will kick off this fall.
Frozen_National_Tour_Promo_Photos_2019_HR
Caroline Innerbichler and Caroline Bowman Matthew Murphy

Additional principal casting has been announced for the Frozen North American tour, which will launch in Schenectady, New York, November 10–24 prior to an official opening at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre in Los Angeles December 4, 2019–February 2, 2020.

Joining previously announced Caroline Bowman as Elsa and Caroline Innerbichler as Anna will be Austin Colby (Jersey Boys), who is married to Bowman, as Hans, F. Michael Haynie (Wicked) as Olaf, Mason Reeves (Footloose at the Muny) as Kristoff, Jeremy Morse (Waitress) as Weselton, and Collin Baja (Hello, Dolly!) and Evan Strand (Hairspray Live!) alternating as Sven.

Additional casting will be announced in the coming weeks.

Married couple Bowman and Colby share their excitement about touring together in the video below:

The Michael Grandage-helmed musical, based on the 2013 Oscar-winning animated film, opened at Broadway’s St. James Theatre in March 2018, subsequently earning Tony Award nods for Best Musical, Best Score for Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, and Best Book for Jennifer Lee.

Click Here to See a Full List of Announced and Upcoming National Tours

New Production Photos: Frozen on Broadway

New Production Photos: Frozen on Broadway

7 PHOTOS
Frozen_Broadawy_New Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Adam Jepsen and Noah J. Ricketts Deen van Meer
Frozen_Broadawy_New Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Caissie Levy Deen van Meer
Frozen_Broadawy_New Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Joe Carroll Deen van Meer
Frozen_Broadawy_New Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Noah J. Ricketts and Patti Murin Deen van Meer
Frozen_Broadawy_New Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Patti Murin and Joe Carroll Deen van Meer
Frozen_Broadawy_New Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Patti Murin Deen van Meer
Frozen_Broadawy_New Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Ryann Redmond Deen van Meer
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!