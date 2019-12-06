See Who’s Joining Charles Busch in The Confession of Lily Dare

Busch’s newest play, a comic melodrama and celebration of 1930s pre-code cinema, will premiere at the Cherry Lane.

Primary Stages' upcoming production of The Confession of Lily Dare by Charles Busch has found its complete cast. Joining playwright and performer Busch in the Off-Broadway production at the Cherry Lane will be Nancy Anderson (Sunset Boulevard), Christopher Borg (Judith of Bethulia), Howard McGillin (The Phantom of the Opera), Kendal Sparks (Judith of Bethulia), and Jennifer Van Dyck (Judith of Bethulia).

Directed by Carl Andress (The Divine Sister, The Tribute Artist), The Confession of Lily Dare will begin previews January 11, 2020, ahead of a January 29 opening.

Busch’s newest play tells the story of one woman’s tumultuous passage from convent girl to glittering cabaret chanteuse to infamous madame of a string of brothels—all while hiding her undying devotion to the child she was forced to abandon. The show is described by Primary Stages as a comic melodrama that celebrates the gauzy “confession film” tearjerkers of early 1930s pre-code cinema, such as The Sin of Madelon Claudet, Frisco Jenny, and Madame X.

The production will feature set design by B.T. Whitehill, costume design by Rachel Townsend, lighting design by Kirk Bookman, sound design by Bart Fasbender, wig design by Katherine Carr, and original song and arrangements by Tom Judson. Busch’s costumes will be designed by Jessica Jahn.

The Confession of Lily Dare is produced in association with Jamie deRoy.

