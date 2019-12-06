See Who’s Joining Rose Byrne and Bobby Cannavale in Modern Medea at BAM

Simon Stone's contemporary rewrite of the Euripides tragedy will premiere in 2020.

The Brooklyn Academy of Music's upcoming production of Medea, Simon Stone's rewrite of the Euripides tragedy, has found its complete cast. The cast will be headed by the previously announced Rose Byrne, Bobby Cannavale, and Dylan Baker as Anna (the Medea character), Lucas, and Christopher, respectively.

Rounding out the company will be Victor Almanzar, Gabriel Amoroso, Jordan Boatman, Emeka Guindo, Orson Hong, Jolly Swag, and Madeline Weinstein.

In Medea, Medea takes bloody revenge on her husband Jason after he leaves her for another woman and banishes her from their home. In Stone's contemporary reworking, Anna, once a successful doctor, returns from a stint in a psychiatric hospital. Willing to forgive her husband’s affair with a younger woman, she wants a fresh start with him and their children. But he has different plans, ultimately driving her into a corner with only one way out.

The limited run of Medea will begin performances in the BAM Harvey Theatre January 12, 2020, ahead of a January 30 opening.

Stone's Medea was previously seen at International Theater Amsterdam (ITA, formerly Toneelgroep Amsterdam) in 2014 and at London's Barbican earlier this year featuring a different cast.

In addition to Yerma, Stone has reworked Henrik Ibsen's The Wild Duck and Aeschylus' The Oresteia. At the upcoming 2019 Salzburg Festival, he will direct Cherubini’s opera Médée.

Medea will be produced Off-Broadway by ITA, BAM, and David Lan (The Jungle, The Inheritance), who will serve as BAM’s Theater Associate.