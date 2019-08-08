See Who’s Joining RuPaul’s Drag Race Fan Favorites Jinkx Monsoon and Ginger Minj in Xanadu Tour

The tour of the cult favorite musical based on the Olivia Newton-John film will launch in September.

Casting is complete for the upcoming national tour of the Broadway musical Xanadu, which will launch September 27 at the Pullo Center in York, Pennsylvania. Alan Souza will direct with choreography by Maxx Reed.

Joining the previously announced RuPaul's Drag Race Season 5 winner Jinkx Monsoon as Calliope and Season 7 finalist Ginger Minj as Melpomene will be Rachelle Rose Clark as Kira, Naysh Fox as Sonny, James May as Danny/Zeus, and swings Larry Luck and Alyson Snyder, who is also the dance captain.

The onstage band, who also play minor roles, consists of music director and keyboardist Lena Gabrielle, associate music director and keyboardist Alex "Goldie" Golden, guitarist Deuce Bennett, and drummer Nicole Marcus. The music supervisor is Todd Olson.

Xanadu follows the Greek muse Kira, as she travels from Mount Olympus to Venice Beach in the 1980s to help start a roller disco.

READ: Look Back at Kerry Butler and Cheyenne Jackson in Xanadu on Broadway

The production will be designed by Jeremy Doucette with costume design by Estefania Zambrano, lighting design by Mike Megliola, sound design by Duncan Robert Edwards, and properties design by Jenna Snyder. Casting is by Binder Casting/Chad Eric Murnane, CSA.

The tour is produced by RWS Entertainment Group.

The Tony–nominated musical, based on the film of the same name, debuted on Broadway in 2005 with a book by Douglas Carter Beane and a score by Jeff Lynne and John Farrar.

The upcoming tour will also play Baltimore; Cincinnati; Boston; Rochester, New York; Red Bank, New Jersey; Indianapolis; Charleston; Detroit; Uniontown, Pennsylvania; Syracuse; and Buffalo, with additional cities to be announced.